advertisement

When looking at statistics for players, a larger sample is preferred to a smaller sample. However, projection models outweigh the latest statistics than those collected three years ago, for example. In other words, timeliness of the statistics is also important. This idea can also be applied to baseball factors. A bigger sample is good, but it’s also important to see how a baseball stadium played last.

It is possible that something changes from year to year, which causes a stadium to play differently. For example, Wrigley Field may have experienced more wind days from Lake Michigan in 2019 and suppressed Homer more than the three-year average last year. Perhaps the weather at home games at Citi Field was warmer compared to previous seasons, and the ball was carried further, which resulted in a higher parking factor for Homer in 2019 compared to the three-year average. While neither of these things may be true, both hypothetical situations illustrate how and why parks can play differently from season to season. Another complication is the juiced MLB ball used last year. It remains to be seen which ball MLB will use this year, but if they continue to use what I’ve seen other experts call the “rabbit ball,” last year’s parking factor data could prove more cautious about how parks will play this year the three-year averages.

advertisement

In the following I have created four tables in which the remarkable differences between the parking factors for 2019 in different parks are compared. Courtesy of the parking factors listed on ESPN.com and the parking factors for which we use a three-year average. Informed speculation is an important tool in the tool belt of a fantasy player. Staying ahead of the changes in a park’s playing style can make all the difference where you finish in your leagues. As a reminder, I have previously looked at our parking factors and pointed out the renovation of parks for 2020 in Marlins Park and Oracle Park.

Practice fast mock drafts with our Fantasy Baseball software >>

Run-amplifying parks in 2019 compared to the 3-year average

Park (team)

Parking factor 2019 (rank)

Parking factor for 3-year average

Marlins Park (Marlins)

1,087 (6th)

0.888 (27.)

Minute Maid Park (Astros)

1,083 (7th)

0.962 (19.)

Kauffman Stadium (Royals)

1,074 (8th)

1,018 (13th)

Rogers Center (Blue Jays)

1,031 (12th)

0.978 (16.)

Angel Stadium

1,018 (13th)

0.975 (17th)

PNC Park (pirates)

1.004 (14.)

0.947 (20.)

Citi Field (Mets)

0.891 (26.)

0.828 (29.)

* The bracketed ranks in the 3-year average column are from 29 parks, as we have excluded the Globe Life Park in Arlington, where the Rangers will no longer be at home this year.

Three parks in this table were the top 10 venues in 2019, and only one of them is among the top 15 in the park factor for runs that use our three-year average. Marlins Park has the biggest difference in running rating in 2019 compared to its three-year average and with the fences that were moved in for the 2020 season (which I linked from the intro in the previous piece of Park Factors) it could actually be an insidious place for insults this year. Houston Minute Maid Park also had a huge increase in run parking, and three parks – Rogers Center Angel Stadium and PNC Park – switched from run suppression venues to run reinforcement parks last year.

Run-suppressing parks in 2019 compared to the 3-year average

Park (team)

Parking factor 2019 (rank)

Parking factor for 3-year average

Chase Field (Diamondbacks) *

0.977 (16.)

1.073 (T-3.)

Miller Park (brewer)

0.976 (17th)

1,016 (14th)

Target field (twins)

0.975 (18th)

1,027 (11th)

Progressive Field (Indian)

0.972 (19.)

1,019 (12th)

Wrigley Field (boy)

0.931 (22.)

1,041 (8th)

Yankee Stadium (Yankees)

0.816 (29.)

0.985 (15.)

* Chase Field has been using the humidor to store baseball since the 2018 season. Our parking factors only use statistics based on the humidor for the parking factor. So it is only a 2-year average as opposed to a 3-year average.

All six parks in this table ranked in the top 15 of the park factor for the running evaluation in the three-year average, but not one was a park with the top 15 in 2019. Yankee Stadium suppressed the runs with a by only 1.5% three-year average , but it cut a whopping 18.4% run scoring last year. If these park factors persist, these parks will no longer become tricky locations for slingshots to take the rubber to places where starters can be streamed or used in daily fantasy games.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDNYm3KdUR4 (/ embed)

Homer-reinforcing parks in 2019 compared to the 3-year average

Park (team)

Parking factor 2019 (rank)

Parking factor for 3-year average

Rogers Center (Blue Jays)

1,317 (1st)

1.117 (7.)

National Park (nationals)

1,267 (2nd)

1,158 (5th)

Guaranteed rate field (White Sox)

1,238 (5th)

1,124 (6th)

Minute Maid Park (Astros)

1,195 (6th)

1,100 (8th)

Dodger Stadium (Dodgers)

1.128 (9.)

1,062 (11th)

Angel Stadium

1,081 (11th)

1,053 (12th)

Truist Park (Braves)

1,018 (15th)

0.930 (19.)

Citi Field (Mets)

1,000 (16.)

0.890 (21st)

PNC Park (pirates)

0.906 (18th)

0.871 (24.)

Marlins Park (Marlins)

0.828 (28th)

0.773 (28th)

Holy smoke! The Rogers Center saw a 31.7% increase in Homer in 2019, compared to an 11.7% three-year average. National Park and Guaranteed Rate Field were a few other launch sites that increased offenders by more than 23% over a neutral field in 2019. Here too is Marlins Park – and that’s before the fences mentioned above for this season.

Homer-suppressing parks in 2019 compared to the 3-year average

Park (team)

Parking factor 2019 (rank)

Parking factor for 3-year average

Citizens Bank Park (Phillies)

1,170 (7th)

1,251 (1st)

Great American Ball Park (Red)

1,130 (8th)

1,186 (4th)

Chase Field (Diamondbacks)

0.888 (20.)

1.009 (15.)

Wrigley Field (boy)

0.871 (T-22.)

0.959 (17th)

Target field (twins)

0.870 (24.)

0.973 (16.)

Yankee Stadium (Yankees)

0.865 (25th)

1,075 (9th)

Kauffman Stadium (Royals)

0.741 (29.)

0.813 (27.)

Our top three-year park for Homer, Citizens Bank Park, dropped to seventh in 2019. It’s still a great place to hunt offenders, but maybe not as great as it has been in recent years. The same goes for Great American Ball Park. Chase Field flips from inflating the Homer compared to neutral parks with a 2-year average since the humidor went into operation in 2018 to a value that took the Homer’s bite last season by 12.2%.

And this is the second time the Yankee Stadium can be seen. Compared to the three-year average, the Yankee Stadium saw a significant drop in the number of points last year, which, however, weakened compared to the Homer decline by 21% compared to the two periods. The Yankee Stadium parking factors are among the factors that I track most closely at the start of the season. In 2018, ESPN parking factors for Yankee Stadium for Laufen and Homer were 1.126 and 1.166, respectively. It will be interesting to see how Yankee Stadium plays this year. At the moment, I will probably stick to the three-year average when forecasting the impact on player performance in 2020, but I will be ready to change course quickly during the season if things continue in 2019.

Prepare for your design with our award-winning fantasy baseball tools >>



Subscribe to: Apple podcasts | Google Play | SoundCloud | Stitcher | turn on

Josh Shepardson is a well-known author on FantasyPros. More information from Josh can be found in his archive and follow him @ BChad50.

advertisement