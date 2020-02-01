advertisement

This off-season has brought much faster movements than last year, which keeps baseball fans busy in these cold months. As a result, we should be able to better project record appearances, innings, and overall fantasy value for the players who changed the scenery this winter. When a player changes teams, two of the main aspects to consider are parking factors and line-up. For example, while Anthony Rendon is still playing in the heart of the order, the baseball stadium where he will play 81 games is much more a pitcher park than his old venue. Thus, the impact on its parking factors outweighs the impact of the site construction.

I go over the imaginative players who signed with new teams this off-season and offer quick soundbits when their stock goes up or down. If a player you are looking for is not discussed below, he is currently not being consistently drafted in mixed leagues with 15 teams.

increase

Dellin Betances (RP – NYM): Less talented bullpen = more ways to save. When Edwin Diaz sneaks out of the gate, Betances should be first in the line of parades.

Kole Calhoun (OF – ARI): Has the right field for himself, will hit in the middle of the order, and he gets a dent in parking factors. He’s not good at lefties and you’re probably a few decent in his new department.

Nicholas Castellanos (OF-CIN): Couldn’t be better provided he gets his typical number of record appearances and hits second or third place.

Starlin Castro (2B – WHAT): Castro will not have a premium seat in the order, but it will join a better lineup with a better drum kit. Expect more than 500 PAs.

Josh Donaldson (3B – MIN): The Bringer of Rain joins an already strong line-up and should finish fourth in a better park for hitters.

Kevin Gausman (SP / RP – SF): Worst case: It starts in an extreme pitcher park. The best case: The giants use the skills that he has shown as a helper and bring him closer.

Will Harris (RP – WHAT): While he is being chased forever in his new park, there is no clear details in Washington. Harris could save all year round. He is currently not drawn into leagues with 15 teams.

Dallas Keuchel (SP – CWS): Join a team with only one elite offense (and two terrible offenses). He is also familiar with the AL and should benefit from a full spring.

Marcell Ozuna (OF – ATL): He moves in a better lineup to a better amusement park. Next question.

Jose Peraza (2B / SS – BOS): Gets a second chance to have a full-time appearance. If he gets through, he should get a lot of runs that end up in the order.

Travis Shaw (2B / 3B – TOR): Regularly get bats (mostly at 1B) trying to revive their careers. Toronto was one of the few places where it would not have been a reserve.

Eric Sogard (2B – MIL): Reconnects with an old friend and Roster Resource currently has him as Start-3B and bats off. Moving from Tampa to Milwaukee also helps. Not even moved into 15-man teams, but could pay off enormously.

Julio Tehran (SP – LAA): His peripherals are never pretty, but moving to an extreme pitcher park should improve his numbers, however slight this improvement may be.

Eric Thames (1B – WHAT): On the strong side of a train, Thames should meet in the middle of the order. Better than being a full-time reserve somewhere else.

Alex Wood (SP – LAD): Will not have a point of rotation out of the gate, but he was able to regain his above average form with his former team (3.29 ERA, 3.38 FIP in 363 innings).

Down camp

Homer Bailey (SP – MIN): Should have had more wins than he deserves when joining a team with a major offense, but Bailey’s last good season was 2014.

Travis d’Arnaud (C – ATL): I’m going to split my duties with Tyler Flowers and I don’t see the Braves getting the best out of him like the Rays did. If you think he can keep his profits from last year, buy the move to a better amusement park.

Corey Dickerson (OF – MIA): The decline in parking factors and line-up is enough to downgrade it. It could be tipped over to a competitor as of the reporting date, but it is difficult to rely on.

Maikel Franco (3B – KCR): I’m lucky enough to have a starter, but Kansas City is one of the worst hitter parks in the sport, and the Royals’ offense is already pretty horrible.

Didi Gregorius (SS – PHI): The short porch at Yankee Stadium was made for him, so every deduction is basically an automatic downgrade. Even though Philadelphia is good for hitter, I don’t see it in over 25 homers.

Felix Hernandez (SP – ATL): Signed a minor league deal and competed against a wide range of people to win a spot on the other side of the rotation spot. There are other players who can take a flyer with them.

Rich Hill (SP – MIN): The season starts after the All Star break (most likely). But it moves down because I trust the Dodgers with their jugs more.

Josh Lindblom (SP – MIL): Throwing in Miller Park is one of the more difficult environments in baseball. It also looks like brewers will step back in 2020.

Wade Miley (SP – CIN): Go from the team with the best pitching infrastructure to one of the worst pitching parks in baseball. That is all that needs to be said.

Rick Porcello (SP – NYM): Will have to overtake Michael Wacha for a starting place … and I’m not sure if he can. In this case, his profit level is lower than in previous years.

Anthony Rendon (3B – LAA): Rendon has only beaten 30 Homer once in his career, and when I play in Anaheim I am skeptical that he will make it again.

Gerber Roark (SP – TOR): Has lost his status as a groundball pitcher, which means that the liners and flies he has approved become more hits and runs in the Rogers Center.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (SP – TOR): The vet should be able to counteract the negative aspects of the trip to Toronto, but I see that he doesn’t fit his 2019 year. I’m talking more about him here.

Will Smith (RP – ATL): Will likely share narrower tasks with Mark Melancon, depending on the matchup. Leaving Oracle is likely to have a negative impact on him.

Justin Smoak (1B – MIL): He won’t start full-time at first. In a perfect world, he would have turned his peripheral devices into a starting appearance for 2019 (90.3 mph average exit bike).

Michael Wacha (SP – NYM): See Porcello above, except that he is not drafted into a deep league.

Zack Wheeler (SP – PHI): I am not confident that the Phils will develop their jugs.

stock Neutral

Madison Bumgarner (SP – ARI): It is hard to see that your stocks will not fall after leaving San Francisco. But Bumgarner can be rejuvenated by joining a team that is actually trying to assert itself.

Jason Castro (C – LAA): A decent landing site, if for no other reason than seeing the majority of bats. But in parks he gets a big downgrade.

Robinson Chirinos (C – TEX): Another reunion and he knows the division well. About as neutral as it gets.

Gerrit Cole (SP – NYY): Despite all the anticipation for this signing, nothing much changes in Cole’s value. His division is a bit harder and he’ll be in a better batsman park half the time. But he could have gone almost anywhere and found no loss of value. Even if his circumstances increase a bit, the victories and Ks will be there.

C.J. Cron (1B-DET): I have to say:

Pros: CJ Cron will play every day

Not so good: Comerica

This can also apply to Schoop.

– Carmen Maiorano (@ cmaiorano3), December 22, 2019

Edwin Encarnacion (DH – CWS): He will do what he always does. Start cold, get hot in summer, hit more than 30 homers. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Todd Frazier (3B – TEX): We know who he is now. He’ll hit some things, hit the fifth or sixth punch, and have a bad average.

Avisail Garcia (OF – MIL): Joins an overcrowded but often injured outfield. I’m concerned about the number of PAs he’ll get, but the change in the parks is good for him.

Kyle Gibson (SP – TEX): He comes out of Minnesota, which should help his circumstances. But that will likely be the victim of some victories.

Yasmani Grandal (C – CWS): About as good as a move you can ask for. Sure, he’s getting a downgrading of parking factors, but I’m not worried.

Cole Hamels (SP – ATL): I expect Hamels to recover slightly and he will make a solid profit. He is another year older, so you cannot expect a full resuscitation.

Cesar Hernandez (2B – CLE): Joins a similar lineup with similar parking factors. If he hits the first or second instead of the sixth hit, as Roster Resource has, he is a theft.

Jordan Lyles (SP – TEX): A career 5.11 ERA pitcher. Despite its strong second half, it is difficult to predict a breakout for Lyles. We don’t know yet how the new Rangers venue will be played, so it’s hard to push it up or down.

Mike Moustakas (2B / 3B – CIN): Read in detail here. When moving from One-Hitters-Park to here, the needle is not moved.

Jonathan Schoop (2B – DET): See above.

Blake Treinen (RP – LAD): If you go to a poorer pitcher park, you should still have enough handles and be the first when Kenley Jansen hits the IL.

Stays put

Jose Abreu (1B – CWS), Brett Gardner (OF – NYY), Asdrubal Cabrera (2B / 3B – WAS), Alex Gordon (OF – KC), Daniel Hudson (RP – WAS), Howie Kendrick (1B / 2B – WAS ), Mitch Moreland (1B – BOS), Jake Odorizzi (SP – MIN), Michael Pineda (SP – MIN), Stephen Strasburg (SP – WAS), Adam Wainwright (SP – STL)

Keep an eye out

Alex Avila (C – MIN), Keon Broxton (OF – MIL), Gio Gonzalez (SP – CWS), Jeremy Jeffress (RP – CHC), Jimmy Nelson (SP – LAD), Hector Rondon (RP – ARI), Ryon Healy (3B – MIL), Logan Morrison (1B – MIL)

Still waiting

Trevor Cahill (SP), Brian Dozier (2B), Jarrod Dyson (OF), Scooter Gennett (2B), Jeremy Jeffress (RP), Jason Kipnis (2B), Juan Lagares (OF), Jonathan Lucroy (C), Collin McHugh (SP / RP), Shelby Miller (SP), Matt Moore (SP), Kendrys Morales (UT), Hunter Pence (OF), Kevin Pillar (OF), Yasiel Puig (OF), Pablo Sandoval (3B), Domingo Santana (OF)

