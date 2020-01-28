advertisement

First Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau is the first in the race to succeed Andrew Weaver as leader of B.C. Green party.

She made the announcement at a press conference Monday morning (January 27) accompanied by six people who supported her offer.

She said BC. needs a new style of leadership that listens to evidence and communities.

Furstenau said there is a separation between government and people who do not see good ideas due to “old ways of thinking and partisan division”.

Furstenau, a resident of Shawnigan Lake, entered local politics a few years ago when he fought the plan to build a dam with contaminated soil on a hill above the lake. This became a year-long campaign, during which the website was finally closed, leaving questions about what to do about it. She was elected to the regional board and worked as a high school teacher.

During her 30 months as an AMLA, she mainly focused on environmental issues, especially climate change. She also criticized the government’s status quo approach and the traditional view of political differences.

On Monday, she said: “We need to find solutions to the climate crisis that improve quality of life and create opportunities for British Columbians. We have to turn from centuries-old indicators such as GDP growth to more meaningful indicators like equality and infrastructure, health and well-being.

“We need to move beyond the tired ideological wars of the 20th century, focus on the concrete results we want to achieve, and work together to find the best sensible policies to achieve them.”

She said she has raised $ 12,000 so far and hired two co-campaign managers.

The new chairman is elected at a June meeting. The party now has two MLAs because Weaver also left the party after resigning as chairman.

