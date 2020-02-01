advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson University starts the UAAP volleyball tournament for women of the season 82 with new confidence.

After their terrible 2-12 campaign in season 81, the Lady Falcons launched their turnaround offer by winning the 2019 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference, and seasoned setter MJ Igao said this was just the beginning.

“I can truly say that Adamson will fight this season,” said Igao at Adamson University on Wednesday in the Philippines. “We had three coaches and the players were able to get everything that happened.”

“We are all working on playing in one system, but now we are playing in a system that we play well in and I can really say that we will fight, Adamson will fight.”

The Lady Falcons started season 81 with 0: 3, which led to a downgrading and ultimately to dismiss Air Padda.

Since Adamson experienced a slump, he replaced Onyok Getigan from Kings Montessori Schools with Padda, but this change had little effect on the improvement side as Lady Falcons still missed the final four.

Nevertheless, current head coach Lerma Giron managed to get Adamson to the PVL title with an eclectic mix of newbies and veterans.

Igao said part of the resurgence is that the new system will focus on both the spikers and setters alike.

“The difference now is that the coaches are focusing on us setters and you will gain confidence because you know they are always behind you,” said Igao.

The team is helped by the two-time UAAP master trainer Tai Bundit, who has introduced an almost militaristic training program in which every single player has to complete a task perfectly before moving on or taking a break.

Bundit, a Royal Thai Air Force office, injected a championship DNA that Adamson has painfully overlooked.

“When it comes to Trainer Tai, it’s always hard training, but he’s also a very funny person. Even when we’re tired, he makes the atmosphere bright and he lifts you up to make sure you can still go on.” said Igao.

As for her personal growth, Igao said that playing as a setter for the second year in a row has given her the courage to do better despite the strenuous workouts she and her teammates complete on each workout.

“This year the coaches are really driving you forward because they want fast games and always encourage us,” said Igao. “They really want us to do what they want.”

