POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. – Weis, Walmart, ShopRite and Aldi are all within minutes of each other in the Mount Pocono area. Another large supermarket chain will be added soon.

Giant Food Stores announced plans to build a store in Pocono Summit at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg last week.

The news is already spreading.

“It’s good to compare prices and follow the cheaper route. Everyone has a budget here. I think it’s a great idea,” said Justine Perkins, Tobyhanna.

Giant plans to build a 66,000 square meter store along Route 940.

Tobyhanna Township officials tell Newswatch 16 that the municipality would like to work with the supermarket. The project is at an early stage and no plans have been submitted.

Some people wonder if another supermarket is needed because there are so many in this part of the province.

“I think it seems a bit superfluous. We have a shop here, there is a ShopRite and an Aldi that is new, so it seems a bit exaggerated,” said Amanda Loizeaux, Cresco.

Some people who believe that we already have enough supermarkets in this part of the province would like to see something else build in this area.

“We can use a different department store or something other than Walmart. We need more things like that besides supermarkets,” said David Carey.

“Maybe a furniture store or similar options, such as a home article or something. There must be something else, but I don’t feel we need another supermarket,” Loizeaux said.

If everything goes according to plan, Giant hopes to open next year. The new store is expected to create around 200 new jobs.

