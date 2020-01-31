advertisement

GRANADA HILL >> It was an interesting week for the Granada Hills charter boys basketball team without head coach Don Loperena, who is on vacation while the school examines an anonymous letter complaining about Loperena’s coaching.

The letter is believed to be from a player’s parent from the varsity basketball program.

Despite the drama on social media, interim coach Jon Bent was able to focus on the Highlanders. It was evident that the Highlanders finished third in the West Valley League on Friday night 63:50 against El Camino Real.

Khalil Forrester had a team high of 20 points and Kris Cook added 17.

Granada Hills Charter also won Wednesday’s game against Cleveland 62-43.

“I just told the kids to play ball,” said Bent. “Fans don’t come to see the coach, they come to see the players.”

Opinions on Loperena’s return are mixed.

When asked if Cook wanted Loperena to return to the helm, he said openly, “Not really. Coach Bent is a better motivator. ”

Senior Elijah Uche took a more political approach.

“Whatever happens, happens,” he said. “I play for everyone who trains.”

Loperena has been head coach at Granada Hills Charter and sports teacher since 2004. Granada Hills Charter won the L.A. City Section Division I title last year.

Birmingham defeated Cleveland 81:39. Corey Cofield had 23 points and 10 rebounds. David Elliott posed 17 for the Patriots (6-2 in the league game).

Taft topped Chatsworth 80-55 and finished first in the West Valley League with 7-1.

More scores from the region

CANYON LIGA

Oak Park 68, Royal 40: Clark Slajchert scored 21 points in the Eagles win.

Simi Valley 72, Moorpark 62: Angel Navarro led the pioneers with 27 points.

FOOT HILLS LEAGUE

Saugus 65, Golden Valley 28: Nate Perez led the Centurions with 12 points and four rebounds. Adrian McIntyre added eight.

Valencia 80, West Ranch 49: JR Camacho led the Vikings with 24 points. Jake Hlywiak scored 14 points and seven rebounds.

Hart 60, Canyon 55: Dillon Barrientos lets the Indians roll. He led the team with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists.

GOLD COAST

Sierra Canyon 86, Brentwood 56: BJ Boston scored 29 and Terren Frank had 17.

Campbell Hall 76, Paraclete 69: Kyle Beedon led the Vikings with 31 points.

Marmonte

Westlake 75, Oaks Christian 42: The Warriors won the Marmonte League championship thanks to Kyle MacLeans 20 and 18 points from Jacob Davis.

Calabasas 59, thousand oaks 52: Cameron Sharif scored 16 and Derek Morhar had 15 for Calabasas.

MISSION LEAGUE

Notre Dame 86, Loyola 79: Ben Shtolzberg led the Knights with 26 points and the older Ryan Engs had 25th. Notre Dame will meet number 3 of the Chaminade in the quarter-finals of the Mission League tournament at 7 p.m. on Monday evening.

