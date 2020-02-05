advertisement

In the preface to “Profiles in Courage”, published in 1956, John F. Kennedy, then a junior senator from Massachusetts, offers an inventory of the pressures faced by senators who “discourage them from acts of political courage”. First, there is the human urge to be loved. Senators are no different from everyone else, writes Kennedy, in that they “prefer praise to abuse, popularity to contempt.” They tend to want to “get along with our fellow legislators, our club colleagues, to respect the clubhouse. rules and models, not to take a single, independent course that would embarrass or irritate other members, “he continues.

There is also the issue of political survival. It is not a completely self-centered consideration. After all, senators who have been removed from office will no longer be there to fight for their principles. The loss of re-election affects not only the senator, but also his family, friends and supporters – many of whom have sacrificed their time and resources to help the senator be elected to public office. “Where else, in a non-totalitarian country, but in the political profession, should the individual sacrifice everything – including his own career – for the national good?” Writes Kennedy. The outward signs of the Senate – its prestige, its rise to power and other privileges – are difficult to give up. “Thus, perhaps without realizing it, some senators tend to take the easiest and least troublesome way to harmonize or rationalize what at first glance seems to be a conflict between their conscience – or the result of their deliberations – and the majority opinion of their constituents. . “

Finally, Kennedy describes the pressures from voters themselves: “interest groups, writers of organized letters, economic blocs and even the average voter.” These pressures are innumerable, endless and often conflicting. Even if the number of a particular constituency is not large, it can be difficult to ignore it. Kennedy characterizes these factors as “the most important source of pressure that discourages political courage on the part of the conscientious senator or congressman.”

More than six decades later, Kennedy’s accounting of all the forces that keep legislators from taking unpopular positions provides some measure of the bravery of Mitt Romney’s speech in the Senate on Wednesday. Shortly before all of his Republican colleagues voted to acquit Donald Trump during his Senate recall trial, Romney said he believed the president had committed “serious crimes and misdemeanors.” “The president has asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival,” said Romney. . “The president has withheld vital military funds from this government to push it to do so. The President has delayed funding for an American ally at war with the Russian invaders. The president’s purpose was personal and political. As a result, the president is guilty of a horrendous abuse of the public trust. Romney acknowledged in his speech that his vote was symbolic. He also knew, as a frequent critic of the president, that the power of “organized letter writers” is amplified today, by all the tools of the digital age, that a populist demagogue president can use to incite his supporters. .

“I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strongly disapprove of my decision, and in some circles I will be vehemently denounced,” said Romney. “I’m sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters. Does anyone seriously believe that I would consent to these consequences other than by an inescapable conviction that my oath before God asked me to? “

Romney’s public service career has long been characterized by conflicting stories. He sought to convey to voters his deep sense of civic duty and his desire to make a contribution to his country, while critics of both parties believed him to be a finicky politician devoid of basic beliefs. Romney may have finally resolved this conflict for posterity on Wednesday. “I will tell my children and their children that I did my homework to the best of my ability, believing that my country expected it from me,” he said. “I will be just one name among many, no more and no less, for future generations of Americans who are watching the record of this trial. They will simply note that I was one of the senators who determined that what the president had done was wrong, seriously wrong. “

