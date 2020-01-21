advertisement

When it became apparent during Election Night in 2012 that Mitt Romney had lost the presidency in favor of Barack Obama, the former Massachusetts governor sat on a sofa in the hotel suite where he awaited returns and started writing a concession speech. His wife, Ann, was next to him; other family members and campaign advisers lined up nearby seats. An assistant suggested to Romney that he was “pastoral”. He would have time later to continue to promote his ideas for the country. Romney’s reaction was disbelief. “My time on stage is over, guys,” he said. “I mean, I’m happy for the time I spent there, but my time is up.” Ann Romney was just as adamant. “We are finished,” she said.

This scene appears towards the end of “Mitt”, a documentary released in 2014, which accompanied the Romney family during their unsuccessful candidacies of 2008 and 2012 for the presidency. The final sequence of the film shows the couple saying goodbye to the details of the secret service and returning home shortly after the 2012 elections. Romney sits in an armchair, his wife in front of him. The moment is calm and thoughtful – a narrative coda before the credits. The story, however, that Romney’s second failed attempt at the presidency marked his final exit from public life, has proven to be inaccurate. In November 2018, after the retirement of Senator Orrin Hatch, Romney was elected to the United States Senate in Utah. He was seventy-one years old. This week, Romney returns, once again, to the national political scene, as one of the main protagonists of the third trial for presidential dismissal in American history.

The uneven trajectory of Romney’s political career made this moment a real suspense, both for him and for American democracy. The main reason for Romney’s political career has been largely his image as a private sector turnaround artist, based on his career in management consulting and private equity, which has made him fabulously wealthy. Romney’s ardent supporters also praise his character and integrity, qualities shaped by Mormon faith, which occupies the center of his life. Still, questions about what he really represents have long hampered Romney’s efforts to reach a higher position. In “Mitt”, one of the most human moments occurred during the 2008 campaign, when Romney sadly recognized the public’s perception of him. “When it’s over, I will have built a brand,” he said to his family. “People will know me. They will know what I stand for. “The camera zooms in.” The Flippin Mormon, “he said, his face widening in a sad smile.

In the 2008 Republican-Primary Republican contest, Romney had sought to recast his image of the moderate Massachusetts coalition governor, to an uncompromising fiscal and social conservative. In 2012, he managed to win the nomination, campaigning with an emphasis on the economy and the argument that he would put him on a better footing than President Obama. In these two deals for the president, Romney often seemed paralyzed by prudence, applying a management consulting approach to his campaign, figuring out where the data points aligned best and calibrating his candidacy accordingly. “He’s not a very theoretical leader,” said Eric Fehrnstrom, a longtime assistant, in an interview with The Des Moines Register in 2007. “He’s more interested in the data and what it means.” Fehrnstrom described Romney’s management style, but that sentiment also explains the difficulty Romney had in passing on a conviction to voters.

Romney planned to run for president again in 2016, but ultimately declined. Instead, during the primary season, he made an extraordinary speech denouncing Donald Trump, who had become the Republican favorite, as “a forgery, a fraud” who “played members of the American public for suckers.” last year, just before Romney was sworn into the Senate, he published an editorial assaulting Trump in the Washington Post. The play stated that “a presidency shapes the public character of the nation” and that a president should “demonstrate the essential qualities of honesty and integrity and elevate the national discourse with courtesy and mutual respect”. In this regard, Romney wrote: “The president’s shortfall has been blatant.” Romney has promised to “speak out against important statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions”.

The most consistent and informative political influence on Romney over the years has been that of his late father, George Romney, a former Republican governor of Michigan who was known for his frankness and principled position on civil rights. George Romney made his fortune as an automotive executive before entering politics. In 1968, he made his own unsuccessful attempt for the presidency. Before Mitt Romney’s first debate with President Obama, he had scribbled “Papa” on a notepad on the podium, for inspiration. In the 2012 book “The Real Romney”, Boston Globe journalists Michael Kranish and Scott Helman recount an election campaign meeting in New Hampshire in which a young girl asked Romney what he would say to his classmates class to make them want to be politicians. At the start, Romney jokes: “The answer is: nothing. Do not do it. Run as far as you can. “

But when he gets serious, he invokes the advice he tells his father

years ago: “He said,” Don’t get into politics

profession. . . . Enter the world of the real economy. And if

one day you can make a contribution, do it. ”

the essence of Romney’s speech since his days as a

dealmaker in the 1980s and 1990s. He made his money – a mountain of

in fact – and believes, as his father did, that he now has a debt

to the country that made room for it.

In confronting Trump, Romney finally seems to have found the bugle voice that he so often missed when he ran for president. In April of last year, after the publication of the Mueller report, Romney issued a statement in which he stated that he was “disgusted by the scale and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misguided directions from people in the highest office in the country, including the president. ” In October, he called the president’s calls to China and the Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden “bad and appalling”. He also severely criticized the president for his brutal withdrawal of American troops from northern Syria, at the expense of the Kurdish allies. “What we did to the Kurds will remain as a bloodstain in the annals of American history,” he said in a speech to the Senate. Most recently, as the Senate recall process drew near, Romney expressed support for hearing witness testimony and suggested that he was interested, in particular, in summoning former security adviser John Bolton who allegedly described the White House’s attempt to politically expedite Ukraine’s investigations as a “drug case”. (Romney, and also Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, Susan Collins, of Maine, and Lamar Alexander, of Tennessee, are widely regarded as representing the deciding votes on whether witnesses will be allowed in the trial.)

And yet, it is not certain that Romney will take the ultimate step to challenge Trump and vote for his dismissal. He had, after all, an exasperating tendency to favor political expediency over the principle during his career. (In 2016, while Romney was under consideration to become secretary of state in the Trump administration, he did everything he could to hire the president. He also accepted Trump’s approval for his run for the Senate. Although Trump is not as popular in Utah as he is in other Republican states, a recent poll has shown that Romney’s approval rating slipped among Republicans in the state as he confronted Trump . There is also the fact that voting for Trump’s removal from office would almost certainly be futile. Twenty Republican senators are expected to join all of their Democratic colleagues, an unlikely scenario.

Romney imbued his years of public life with an apparently sincere civic sense, supported by his faith. The difficulty of such a hazy conception of public service, at least as the basis of political function, is its ambiguity. It is ideologically elastic and can be used to support any number of positions, if any. But the threat that Trump poses to American democracy, as well as the dangerous precedent of a Senate that puts partisanship before its constitutional duty to control abuses of executive power, requires a source of political courage that is based precisely on this type of morality. obligation. As he decides to vote against Trump, Romney will choose between a conclusion appropriate to his own tale of patriotism and altruism and a confirmation by his harshest critics, who say that his political career can be defined, as much as any other thing, by an absence of true convictions.

Some of the most authentic moments of “Mitt” occur when members of the Romney family are kneeling in prayer. Just before a debate in 2008 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Ann Romney prays alongside her husband and declares that their desires are “pure” and their motivation is to “serve you and to bring more light to this earth”. The opening scene of the documentary is of a 2006 family reunion convened by Romney, during which he asks his family to speak out on whether to run for president. Her oldest son, Tagg, suggests that there is an element of providence in his father’s circumstances. “You now have an opportunity as a result of so many things beyond your control,” he says. “I think you have a duty to your country and to God to see what comes out of it.” At the time, over thirteen years ago, it was unimaginable that the decision would result in this particular moment for Romney, not in the White. Room but on the floor of the Senate, not as president but facing one. The end awaits us all.

