Mitsubishi is trying to capitalize on its booming wealth in Australia.

The Japanese brand was the fourth most popular brand in the country last year, due in part to the focus on utes and SUVs.

Now another member of his SUV stable is getting a serious makeover to appeal to even more buyers.

Mitsubishi has introduced the updated Pajero Sport, which shares its strengths with the Triton double cabin.

media_cameraThe Pajero Sport is based on the hard Triton ute.

The Pajero Sport competes with other tough SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, Holden Trailblazer, Isuzu MU-X and Ford Everest. The current Pajero Sport offers more than the Isuzu.

The highlight of the update is the new aggressive design, the revitalized interior and a large selection of active safety equipment.

media_cameraMitsubishi took chrome seriously.

The new angular face, whose chrome surfaces have been adopted by the Triton, gives the Pajero Sport a more recognizable front.

media_cameraApple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard.

Interior technology is supported by a new 8-inch digital display, and the similarly sized infotainment touchscreen supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Helpful additions are the hands-free tailgate, the adaptive cruise control and the automatic parking brake.

There is also additional safety equipment – autonomous emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane change assistant and rear traffic warning.

media_camera The Pajero Sport has four off-road modes for different surfaces.

Four terrain-specific driving modes – gravel, mud / snow, sand and rock – regulate slip and grip to meet the requirements of the surface – polish the 4WD capabilities of the Pajero Sport.

Prices range from $ 45,990 for the five-seater GLS to $ 59,990 for the seven-seater Exceed. The mid-range GLX has five or seven seats.

Originally published as Major Changes for Aussie Favorite

