Donovan Mitchell scored 16 of his 35 points in the third quarter and Joe Ingles added 26 as the Utah Jazz continued their ability at home after holding on for a 121-115 victory Thursday against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Jazz improved to 12-3 at home while also bouncing back from a loss Monday in Miami that ended their five-game winning streak.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points for the Trail Blazers, finding his shooting touch after going 0-for-10 from the 3-point range in a home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Lillard was 10 of 21 from the field Thursday and 7 of 13 from long distance.

Portland cut a 23-point deficit in the third quarter all the way up to one in the fourth quarter, but a 3-0 mark by Mitchell with 1:08 left turned Utah back to 115-110. The Jazz did not seal the victory until they made six free throws in the last 18 seconds.

Ingles opened the game 6-of-6 from the field and 5-of-5 in the 3-point range as the Jazz dropped to a 37-22 lead after a quarter and a 62-52 lead in the first half.

Utah continued its early 14-0 run in the third quarter to lead 76-55 entering the fourth with a 96-76 advantage. Mitchell was 5-of-5 from the field in the third and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

A 17-4 run by the Trail Blazers to open the fourth quarter, all with Lillard on the bench, cut the Jazz lead to 100-93. The momentum continued with Lillard back on the court as Portland cut the deficit to 103-102 in a lineup by McCollum with 4:40 remaining.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 points for the Jazz, who will next be tested with a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

McCollum scored 25 points for the Trail Blazers, while Anfernee Simons added 15 points and 10 rebounds while Carmelo Anthony scored 12.

