Roaring applause echoed the anthem of Washington, DC, where the Urban distinctions ceremony was held. Missy Elliott walked to the stage to receive the crystal souvenir which will be a star among her awards cabinet. Waiting on stage Lil Kim, who, dressed in a feather top and a flamboyant fedora, presented Missy with the prize for musical innovation. Missy kissed the trophy and didn’t miss a beat before thanking God and her friends and the other black women for her life.

Missy Elliott is the type of black girl you need in your tribe.

“First I want to thank Lil ‘Kim for … well … Lil’ Kim for us here,” she said in a neutral tone. “It’s hard to find people in the industry who become like a family. We don’t just walk past cameras and pretend to be a family. We’re really a family. She’s been my sister for so a long time and I have always admired her.

Missy continued to sing her praises. “I was always a big girl and Kim wore little swimsuits and I thought” No, I don’t do that. “The internet was not closed, but I was like,” I’m going to close it in the future if I get this shot. All of this led her to give Kim her flowers as herself deserving of the honors. “You are a pioneer and an innovator and I want you to know that.”

And then she called another friend, another rapper. “Brat, I don’t know where you are, but we towed together.”

The praise was not for his fellow black women did not stop there. She deeply thanked her mother for always bing her “cheerleader.”

“Cathy Hughes. We are all chosen but I believe there are certain people who are chosen to be a ship. And Cathy Hughes, you’re a ship. You are daring, you are fierce. You are strong, innovative. A visionary. Everything about you inspires me to keep doing what I do. “

Da Brat found his way to the stage and kissed his friend who was getting emotional talking about his fight against Graves’ disease. It was the #BlackGirlMagic moment we needed today.

Missy, Kim and Da Brat have been friends since the start of their careers. They collaborated on Ladies Night in the 90s, which became an instant female hymn and proof that women in the industry can get along. Their enduring friendship is one to which we can all bond.

Watch a call back from Urban One Honors on January 23 on TV One at 8/7.

