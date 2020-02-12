Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now.

It’s generally an advantage to play a home game in the opening round of the playoffs, but not when a Mission League team comes to your gym – at least not on Wednesday night.

Third in the Mission League, St. Francis, defeated La Canada with 62:56. The Fourth Alemany defeated Cathedral 94-86; Fifth, Crespi was defeated at Crescenta Valley 61-41; and sixth place Notre Dame topped Los Altos 86-73. All road victories.

Andre Henry led St. Francis with 28 points. Alemany’s Brandon Whitney had 34. Crespi newcomer Mike Price had 22. Ben Shtolzberg of Notre Dame scored 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Chaminade, the runner-up, beat Diamond Ranch 88-70 thanks to Center Abe Eagle’s 34 points. Last place Loyola was the only team to lose to Division 1 Top Seed Windward 70-54 on Wednesday night.

St. Francis will host the San Gabriel Academy either on Friday afternoons or on Saturday evenings, as the SGA Seventh-day Adventists believe that no activities will be possible after 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. Alemany will host Oak Park on Friday night. Both in the 2AA division.

In Division 1, Crespi will travel to Valencia and Notre Dame will house the colony.

League champion Harvard-Westlake starts his playoff journey on Friday evening in the Open Division at Rancho Christian.

DEPARTMENT 1

Pasadena 62, Calabasas 52: Cameron Sharif scored 13 and Derek Morhar added 12 for the Coyotes in their season finale.

DEPARTMENT 2AA

Oak Park 107, Warren 103 (2OT): Clark Slajchert scored 56 points and got 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles to victory.

Duel with 3s in the last seconds and we are on the way to a second OT. 89-89 Oak Park and Warren. @Tarek_Fattal pic.twitter.com/tY45b2gdE2

– Ryan Gorcey (@RyanGorcey), February 13, 2020

Heritage Christian 89, Campbell Hall 72: Skyy Clark scored 26 points to lead the Warriors without Center Max Allen and wing Justin Rochelin. Campbell Hall’s Kyle Beedon poured 38 points, including 10 3-point points. Heritage Christian will travel to Mission Viejo on Friday.

San Gabriel Academy 59, Saugus 49: Adrian McIntyre scored 20 points in his career final for the Centurions.

Santa Clarita Christian 63, Maranatha 47

DIVISON 2A

San Marcos 63, Agoura 55: The Chargers didn’t get 29 points each.

DEPARTMENT 3AA

Providence 65, Tustin 41: Jordan Shelley scored 19 points and A’jahni Levias added 18 for Providence.

Newbury Park 65, AB Miller 50: Andrew Wilson led the Panthers with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Hart 75, Covina 71 (OT): Freshman Brady Dunlap led the Indians with 28 points. Ty Penberthy added 21. Hart will host Laguna Beach on Friday.

Westlake 55, Mary Star 52: The Warriors had four two-digit players and will play Shalhavet at home in the next round on Saturday night.

DEPARTMENT 3A

Dorf Christian 81, Monrovia 53: The Crusaders will be on the way to Pioneer High in the second round.

Simi Valley 62, Quartz Hill 55 (OT): Jax Koren led the pioneers at 21 and Angel Navarro added 19. Simi Valley will face Valley View at home on Friday night.