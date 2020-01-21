advertisement

It’s a wine lover’s worst nightmare.

A former employee of one of the largest wineries in Okanagan was fired in 2018 after accidentally dumping 5,680 liters of Sauvignon Blanc into the drain. And it was not the first time that he had made the same mistake.

The Brewery, Winery & Distillery Workers Union filed a complaint against West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Estate Winery under the Labor Relations Code last year, and referee Nicholas Glass recently ruled in favor of the winery.

Brent Crozier worked for the local winery for more than 16 years and was promoted to “Cellarman 1” in 2014, the highest cellar master position.

On November 19, 2018, Crozier moved the Mission Hill Estate Sauvignon Blanc from one tank to another during the mixing process. During this process, the cellar master rinses water through the system, rinses the water into a drain before turning on a valve and moving the wine into the new tank.

On this occasion, Crozier forgot to switch the valve and failed to perform a “line test” at the required 15 minute mark. Within 30 minutes, 5,680 liters of Sauvignon Blanc with a retail value of over $ 162,000 went down the drain.

“I’m freaked out. I couldn’t believe I forgot to change the valve,” Crozier told the referee during his last hearing.

After noticing the mistake, he told his manager that he felt “really, really, really bad.”

However, this was not the first time that Crozier had screwed it up. The previous year, he had made a similar mistake and flushed 11,000 liters of wine into the drain. At the time, he “apologized extensively” to management and promised to be more careful in the future.

Mission Hill Winery has had “total wine loss” twice in its more than 50-year history during cellar operations. Both times were the result of Crozier’s mistakes.

Crozier’s union argued that firing him was too severe a punishment, but the referee disagreed.

“He didn’t make a mistake in performing his duties so much that he simply failed to perform his duties in the relevant timeframe,” Glass said in his decision.

Glass acknowledged Crozier’s remorse, but added that Crozier had made a similar apology after the 2017 incident.

“About 18 months later, he repeated the same catastrophic mistake,” said Glass.

