Thunderstorm brings snow and thunder to Northern Maryland

A blizzard that swept through parts of Maryland brought “white-out conditions” and high winds on Wednesday, January 8th. A snowstorm warning was issued for several cities in northern Maryland when the NWS warned residents of the effects of the storm. The weather service said that snow gusts have been able to produce more than two inches of snow per hour along with the lightning. This video shows snowfall in the yard of a house in Owings Mills, Maryland, while power lines sway in the wind and a thunderclap sounds in the distance. The video also shows a blast of snow moving through the area. Owings Mills’ Craig Allen, who shot the footage, said on Twitter that the “storm” had darkened the sky and temporarily cut off power. “We have a whole winter’s worth of weather in 1 day,” said Allen. Photo credit: Craig Allen via Storyful

