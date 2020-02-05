advertisement

A 17-year-old girl missing since Monday February 3 could be in Leicestershire, police said.

Jessica Wright was last seen in Kettering, Northamptonshire, earlier this week, and officers are asking the public for help finding her.

She is described as white, 5 feet 1 inch, of a slender build with brown eyes and black hair.

The last time she was seen, she was wearing blue jeans, a cream turtleneck, a long khaki green coat and pink sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Jessica or knows where she is should contact Northamptonshire police at 101.

