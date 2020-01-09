advertisement

Squamish police are asking the public to look for a local man who is missing.

On January 7, officials answered a call via Daniel Reoch, who had not been seen by family or friends since November 25.

Such an absence without contact is unusual for Reoch.



He is described as First Nations, 1.75 meters tall and 68 kilograms. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The police are concerned about Reoch’s welfare.

“Some clues have been followed up, but Daniel Reoch has yet to be found,” the press release said.

Anyone with information about Reoch is asked to contact the Squamish RCMP or the nearest police department. Quote the file number 2020-121.

To remain anonymous, reports can be sent to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

This story originally appeared in The Squamish chief on January 9th.

