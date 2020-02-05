advertisement

Sheldon Wolf, of Carrot River, Sask., Was reported missing Monday, Feb. 3.

Homicide detectives are investigating after the body of a man who had been visiting Calgary was found Tuesday north of Airdrie, according to Calgary police.

Death is considered suspicious.

On Tuesday, Calgary police sought help in finding Sheldon Wolf, 47, of Carrot River, Sask., After he was reported missing the day before. He was last seen around 7pm the following day. on Sunday leaving downtown Sandman Hotel, located at 7th Avenue and 8th Street S.W.

Police say they found evidence related to the wolf’s disappearance at Elliston Park, located southeast of Calgary, that led to the search of the area Tuesday.

They later found a body in a rural area north of Airdrie at midnight that day. Officers reported Wolf to relatives, believing the body was his.

Fridays are scheduled for an autopsy Friday to officially identify the body and determine the cause and manner of his death.

The RCMP is assisting the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit with its investigation.

“We are determined to get to the bottom of what happened to Mr Wolf. No visitor should come to our town anymore and worry about their safety,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a statement.

“At this time, we believe that he willingly met individuals with whom he had no prior relationship with her before coming to Calgary.”

