The Rev. Isaac Mwesigwa, disappeared Sunday in Mukono and Archbishop Stanly Ntagali. He was found alive. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – A missing reverend was found alive Wednesday after days of intense searching through rugged and remote terrain.

Reverend Isaac Mwesigwa of Kasaka – Gomba Central, Diocese of Buganda and a student of the Christian University of Uganda (UCU) were reported missing on Sunday, February around 9:00 p.m. in Mukono.

The police and the church began to search. The search then expanded with the help of several different police services.

After three discouraging days, the search reached a milestone Wednesday morning when the rescuers had the Reverend Mwesigwa living about 500 km from the place where he disappeared.

Police Commissioner Asan Kasingye said that Reverend Mwesigwa was found living in the Soroti district.

“God is good,” said Reverend Isaac Mwesigwa to Soroti. He is currently in Soroti Catherdral hospital under the care of the local bishop, ”Kasingye wrote on Twitter.

The Rev. Isaac Mwesigwa was received by his Archbishop Grace Stanly Ntagali, who was on a pastoral visit to the region.

The authoritative Ugandan radio network reported on Tuesday that Mwesigwa’s car, a white Raum registration number, UAR 468D, had been recovered by residents of Sonde parish, Seeta, in the district of Mukono.

Police did not give details of how the Reverend reached Soroti, about 500 km from Mukono.

