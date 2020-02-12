advertisement

A missing mother and child were found “safe and healthy”.

Komal Karaji, 34, and his daughter Amaya Goraniya, 7, were reported missing yesterday.

They were allegedly seen in a taxi to Leicester train station just after 2 p.m.

They would have taken a train to Birmingham.

This afternoon, a spokesman for the Leicestershire police confirmed that they had been found.

Officers responsible for locating the couple thanked everyone who contributed to their investigations and shared the call.

