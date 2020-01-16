advertisement

A missing Canadian Army reservist was arrested in the United States. The Manitoba man is allegedly linked to a neo-Nazi group.

The arrest of Patrick Mathews was confirmed by the FBI. The 27-year-old was arrested in Delaware and charged with carrying a firearm and ammunition along with “being a foreigner” an FBI report.

Global News reported that his associates, 33-year-old William Garfield Bilbrough IV and 19-year-old Brian Mark Lemley Jr. received allegations of “transporting and accommodating foreigners” as well as conspiracy to do so.

Charges for firearms were also laid to Lemly who was once a cavalry scout for the U.S. Army.

According to a confirmation, Mathews crossed the U.S. border on August 19, 2019, and the other two men came to seize it on August 30.

The group the men are suspected to be part of is called The Base. According to the FBI The Base is a “rationally motivated violent extremist group.”

A Statement issued by the FBI said, “According to the criminal complaint, within The Base’s coded chat rooms, members have discussed, among other things, recruitment, the creation of a white ethno-state, committing acts of violence against minority communities. (including African-Americans and Jewish-Americans), the organization’s military-style training camps and ways to make improvised explosive devices. ”

The Winnipeg Free Press had investigated Mathews and released information that he might be involved with The Base. He disappeared shortly after the information was released.

According to Global News, Mathews previously was part of the 38th Brigade Group in Winnipeg and achieved his master’s degree. He was a combat engineer.

The RCMP informed the public that they have been informed of Mathews’ arrest.

An RCMP spokesman said, “We work closely with our international partners and maintain strong relationships with law enforcement agencies around the world.”

“The RCMP does not comment on investigations being conducted by other countries and therefore we do not have any further comment.”

The men are scheduled to stand trial this Thursday in Greenbelt, Md.

