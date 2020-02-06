advertisement

A one-year-old girl was kidnapped by a 45-year-old man under “high-risk conditions” from a camp complex on the Gold Coast, which triggered a police search.

The Queensland police issued an amber alarm to the girl at around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday evening.

In a statement, officials said that 45-year-old Jacob Longabardi knew the girl and took her on foot from the Southport complex just before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Mr. Longabardi was described as a caucasian, about 192 centimeters tall, slim and with short brown hair.

media_cameraThe one year old girl who is missing in Southport. Image: Queensland Police

The police said she has serious concerns about the girl’s wellbeing and is in urgent need of public help to find her.

“Call 131 564 if you saw the couple on the Gold Coast that night or have any other information,” they said.

“Please call 000 for life-threatening information about this incident.”

The girl last wore a light gray undershirt and jeans.

– With wires

Originally published as Girl, 1, is missing in the event of a “high risk”

