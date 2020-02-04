advertisement

Center Clint Capela, which sustained a heel injury, was the subject of Houston Rockets transfer talks as Thursday’s NBA trading deadline approached.

The 25-year-old from Geneva, who played in France as a youth, was in the first round of the Rockets in the 2014 NBA draft and scored an average of 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots in 334 games for Houston ,

ESPN and Houston Chronicle say the Rockets are looking for an outside shooter and are ready to part with Capela, who missed the team’s last three games.

The Rockets took a 1.98m (6ft 6ft) line-up and 3-0 below, a small lineup that allowed for a quick game but Houston suffered from a rebound.

The Rockets finished fifth in the Western Conference with 31:18, but are only three games behind the second-placed Los Angeles Clippers.

ESPN mentioned Capela’s interest from the Atlanta Hawks, who share the worst record of the Eastern Conference with Cleveland at 13-37, and said the club also watched New Zealander Steven Adams from Oklahoma City Thunder.

Minnesota striker Robert Covington could be the type of winger that Rockets desires, but Houston may need to involve a third team to provide the assets to the players, or draft designs for such a deal to work for the Timberwolves.

Capela, whose contract will earn him $ 51.3 million over the next three seasons, averages 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocked shots this season.

According to Chronicle, sources from Rockets call the talks about Capela “business as usual” when the trading deadline approaches.

James Harden of Houston, who wants to win an NBA title for the third time in a row, leads the league with 35.7 points per game, while backcourt partner Russell Westbrook grew 26.4 points per game.

