A number of missiles hit the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, and injured at least one employee. At least five anti-government protesters were killed in clashes in the region over the weekend. The United States has been “outraged” by the recent attack.

According to the Iraqi military, which reported no casualties, five Katyusha rockets hit the embassy on the evening of January 26. The Iraqi security forces pushed back to end months of demonstrations by demonstrators against the largely elite-backed ruling elite.

Unknown sources reported to Reuters that three people were wounded when at least one of the missiles landed at the US embassy. A missile struck a restaurant at the embassy, ​​Associated Press sources said. The last attack was the third time that rockets were launched at the U.S. Embassy this month alone.

It was not immediately known who was behind the rocket attack. The U.S. embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Epoch Times. An automatic email response from the US embassy in Baghdad states: “From January 1, 2020, all consular missions will be blocked.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “voiced his outrage” at the ongoing attacks by Iranian armed groups against US facilities in Iraq, including the missile attacks on the US Embassy in a phone call to Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi. according to State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus.

“The secretary reiterated that these attacks are a deliberate disregard for Iraqi sovereignty and a failure to rein in these dangerous armed groups,” said Ortagus. “He recognized Prime Minister Abd al-Mahdi’s commitment to strengthening security to protect American personnel and diplomatic institutions.”

Pompeo noted that the United States sees the missile attack as “an attempt to divert Iraqi and international attention from the brutal repression of peaceful Iraqi demonstrators by Iran and its deputies,” said Ortagus.

The Iraqi government acted swiftly to denounce the attack and said it would be the missile investigators and arresters. In December, the United States urged Iraq to take steps to stop attacks by Iranian-based groups on bases where US forces are based in Iraq.

“We denounce the continuation of these banned actions aimed at weakening the Iraqi state and violating its sovereignty and the sanctity of diplomatic missions on its soil,” said Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in a statement released on January 26 ,

Mark Cancian, senior advisor to the International Security Program at CSIS, told The Epoch Times that Iran “does not appear to be resigning as many had hoped, but is continuing to use proxy attacks on the United States, as has often been the case in the past the case was past. “

“Trump has drawn a clear red line regarding the murder of US citizens,” added Cancian via email. “If the Iranian attacks kill Americans, there could be another round of escalation.”

The authorities began the pushback on January 25 when protesters called for all politicians to be removed, free elections and an end to corruption. Protests against the government have taken hold of Iraq since October 1, when thousands took to the streets in Baghdad and in the predominantly Shiite south.

In a warning issued on January 23, the U.S. embassy warned of anti-American demonstrations in central Baghdad on January 24. The advance warning also warned US citizens not to approach the embassy.

“US. Citizens may see a strong security presence and road closures are likely,” it says. “Public consular operations in Baghdad remain suspended.”

The embassy also updated its travel advice for Iraq on January 11. The level 4 rating advises travelers not to travel to Iraq “due to terrorism, kidnapping and armed conflict”.

Almost 500 people were killed in the riots, security forces and unknown armed men shot people. After a lull earlier this month, the demonstrations resumed. Protesters controlled three major bridges in Baghdad and maintained camps and roadblocks in several cities in the south.

The government responded with violence and fragment reform. The international community has condemned the violence.

The United States has repeatedly denounced the Iraqi government’s attacks on its protesters and the media. At a time of protests in November, at least 45 anti-government protesters were shot by Iraqi security forces after protesters set fire to an Iranian consulate.

President Donald Trump met with Iraqi President Barham Salih on January 22, “to discuss military cooperation, victory over ISIS, and more.”

In late December, thousands of demonstrators and members of several Iran-backed groups crowded outside the US embassy in Baghdad in response to US air strikes in Iraq.

US aircraft had attacked bases of a terrorist group supported by Iran, killed at least 25 and wounded dozens of others. The attack on Kata’ib Hezbollah was in response to the murder of a U.S. civilian company in a missile attack on an Iraqi military base.

Kata’ib Hezbollah flags could be seen in the crowd at the US Embassy. Some of the crowd threw stones, others burned the outer wall around the embassy and shouted: “No, no, America! … No, no, Trump! “Have been heard. After breaking through the outer wall, they smashed the bulletproof glass of the US Embassy windows with blocks and cement.

At the time, the State Department said that all American employees were safe.

General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Iranian Quds Force, was killed in a Trump-ordered U.S. airstrike on January 3. He said the general was planning an upcoming attack on American citizens. There have been repeated attacks by Iranian-based Shiite terror groups against bases where US troops are stationed in Iraq in recent months.

Trump also previously said that the United States launched the airstrikes because they believed Soleimani targeted four embassies, with Baghdad as the primary target. Trump described it as an “upcoming” attack.

Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report

