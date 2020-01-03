advertisement

BAGHDAD – Three rockets hit Baghdad International Airport killing five members of Iraqi paramilitary groups and two “guests”, Iraqi paramilitary groups said Friday.

Katyusha rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles, killing and injuring several people.

Iraqi paramilitary groups said five of their members and two “guests” were killed during the airstrike on their vehicles inside Baghdad International Airport, militia sources announced early Friday.

advertisement

Members of the militia were waiting for “important guests” at Baghdad airport who were driven in two militia vehicles that were hit by two missiles, militia sources said.

Two militia sources said the two guests were also killed in the attack but declined to identify them.

Police and health sources said at least five people were killed and nine injured.

The Shi’ite People’s Mobilization Forces (PMF) said in a Facebook post that its public relations director was killed in what he described as “a cowardly American bomb.”

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday after US air strikes Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases in retaliation for rocket attacks that killed a US contractor in northern Iraq last week. passed.

Tension between the United States and Iran has increased in the region over US economic sanctions that hurt the Iranian economy. The two sides have traded blame for attacks on oil installations, militia weapons depots and military bases housing American forces. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, written by Samar Hassan; Editing by Grant McCoo, Daniel Wallis, and Michael Perry)

advertisement