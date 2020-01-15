advertisement

The Israeli military said four rockets were fired on Israel on Wednesday, with the country confirming that its iron dome system intercepted half of it.

The four missiles were fired from Gaza and two “missiles were intercepted in mid-air by the Iron Dome air defense system,” the IDF said in a statement.

The missile strikes are the first since the United States, an ally of Israel, launched air strikes earlier this month to kill top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization, has close ties to Tehran, which officially supports the establishment of a Palestinian state.

4 rockets have just been fired from #Gaza at #Israel.

Two missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System in midair.

Meanwhile, Hamas condemned the airstrike that killed Soleimani, who led the shadowy Quds Force that supported a number of Iranian proxy militias in the region.

In November Israel killed a high-ranking leader of Islamic Jihad, a group organized by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The group then fired hundreds of missiles at Israel, many of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, AFP reported. As a result, Israel struck dozens of targets in the Gaza Strip.

During Wednesday’s missile attack, the two remaining missiles that were not intercepted by the Iron Dome system fell into an open area, according to Haaretz and the Jerusalem Post.

Israeli emergency medical service Magen David Adom informed the post that no damage or injuries were reported. No group took responsibility immediately.

In December, a rocket was launched in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, on which a rally with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took place. He was forced to seek protection during the incident, but later returned to end his speech.

The IDF then retaliated by hitting targets in the Gaza Strip and hitting targets that included military ties, said Haaretz. In early December, Israeli planes also bombed areas of Hamas, including military camps and a naval base.

On Tuesday, air defense systems in nearby Syria were triggered after an airstrike on a military base in Homs, the state media said. According to the state SANA agency, “the air defense of the army at T4 airport in Hom’s eastern landscape was facing aggression.”

There are “reports that drones and missiles have committed aggression” and “some of them have been crushed”. The state news agency blamed Israel for the incident.

“The air defense of the army immediately intercepted and shot down a number of enemy missiles. In the meantime, 4 missiles reached the target area and the damage was limited to material,” a military source said through the state news agency.

Syrian media have claimed that the T4 base has been attacked by the Israeli Air Force in the past.

