Iraqi officials fired rockets at the Tajik military base north of Baghdad on Tuesday, and reported no casualties.

Katyusha rockets were fired and were “aimed at the Taji training camp,” according to a statement by the Iraqi security media cell, which is the responsibility of the Iraqi Prime Minister.

The statement did not explain how many rockets were fired and who was responsible.

“No coalition forces were affected by this small attack on the Taji base,” Army spokesman Myles Caggins said in a statement.

The Taji camp, located about 80 kilometers north of the capital, is one of several in Iraq that has US-led coalition forces deployed to defeat the ISIS terrorist group that spanned parts of Iraq and Syria had ruled.

An anonymous Iraqi army captain told the Anadolu Agency that at least two missiles had been fired at the base.

Tensions in the Middle East are high after the US carried out an airstrike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in retaliation for an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad days earlier. Iran then launched a rocket fire the following week at Iraqi bases where US troops were stationed before the White House imposed sanctions on Tehran.

The latest missile incident occurred just two days after an attack on Balad Air Force Base in Iraq, which was condemned by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a few hours later.

“Outraged by reports of another missile attack on an Iraqi air base. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and call on the Iraqi government to hold those responsible for this attack on the Iraqi people accountable, ”Pompeo wrote on Twitter. “These continuing violations of Iraq’s sovereignty by groups that are not loyal to the Iraqi government must end.”

On January 13, 2020, U.S. soldiers and journalists inspect the wreckage of an Iranian bombing at Al Asad Air Force Base in Anbar, Iraq. (Qassim Abdul-Zahra / AP photo)

Katyusha rockets were also fired in the attack, officials told Reuters.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told NPR on Monday that the United States has constitutional authority to strike Iranian-backed proxy militias in Iraq and Iran to avenge attacks on American forces.

“We hold Iran responsible for its proxies and reserve the right to self-defense and take action where permitted and appropriate to hold those proxies accountable for their actions,” Esper told NPR in one Interview.

Esper said the airstrike was self-defense because Soleimani was planning future attacks on U.S. assets.

“There was total agreement on what he had done and what he was going to do, the broader attack he was orchestrating in the region that was likely to lead to overt hostilities. This was a convincing goal with you, ”said Esper. “The United States is safer today than a few weeks ago because we have eliminated the world’s greatest terror, Qassem Soleimani, who has the blood of hundreds of American soldiers and marines in his hands.”

