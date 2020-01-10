advertisement

Canada said on Thursday that a surface-to-air missile shot down a Ukrainian plane in Tehran, while the Ukrainian government said it was investigating reports of debris from a Russian-made Tor-M1 missile.

Tor, also called NATO’s Gauntlet SA-15, is a short-range “point protection” system that integrates missile launchers and radar into a single tracked vehicle.

It was created to be mobile and deadly against targets at altitudes of up to 6,000 meters (20,000 feet) and 12 km (7.5 miles), according to the Federation of American Scientists, which researches and analyzes “catastrophic threats to national and international security.” security. “

Military aircraft and cruise missiles – which the Tor system was designed to destroy – usually plan their courses to avoid being spotted on the radar. They are equipped with systems such as radar, which confuses the radar, and flames, which act as bait for heat-seeking missiles.

The plane that crashed Wednesday, Flight 752 of Ukraine International Airport, a Boeing 737-800, would have presented a flight plan and had no protective features.

It was impossible for the flight crew to have time to respond to any missiles, said Michael Duitsman, research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.

“They probably wouldn’t have seen it coming,” Duitsman said. “After leaving, the pilots were probably preoccupied with other things.”

To attack a target, the Tor operator must identify it on the radar screen and direct the missile to launch.

Commercial airliners have transponders – radio transmitters that transmit their identity, speed and altitude at an internationally agreed frequency. There were several other civilian aircraft nearby, when Flight 752 crashed just a few miles from the airport.

All those aircraft would be visible on the screen of the Tor battery radar as well as civilian radar at the airport.

FREEDOM IDENTIFICATION

A former European air defense officer who now works on missile defense technology said that ideally, flight plans and transponder codes of all scheduled civil flights would be shared with military units stationed near an airport. .

This allows the missile battery operator to link every object on the radar to a flight plan and transponder code.

“To shoot down a hostile aircraft is easy,” said the officer, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

“It’s identifying the aircraft and not destroying the friends that are the challenges.”

Tor missiles are driven by radar and fly at nearly three times the speed of sound. This means that if released at a target 5 km (3 miles) away, they will arrive within about five seconds.

They have a small head – about 15 kg (33 lb) high explosives – but are designed to spray fragments of bulletproof metal into a target after the blast.

Tor is among the most modern air defense systems Iran has, Duitsman said, and can attack two targets simultaneously with up to two missiles each. When Iran bought them from Russia in the mid-2000s, “the capability was such that at a time when the US was worried about the sale,” he added.

Iran is fielding “a small number” of Tor systems, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report last year.

A US official told Reuters that data shows the plane was airborne for two minutes when the heat signatures of two surface-to-air missiles were discovered.

This was soon followed by an explosion near the plane, the official said. At least one video circulating from the night of the crash shows a burning plane crashing into the ground near Tehran.

The New York Times published what it said was a verified video that appeared to show an Iranian missile hitting a plane near Tehran airport.

Iran denied the aircraft had been hit by a rocket.

Ricky Ellison, a defense expert and founder of the Alliance for Missile Defense, said it would be impossible to divert the missiles after launch, even if ground operators realized their mistake, he said.

“Once you shoot those things, it’s going to end,” Ellison said. (Reporting by Gerry Doyle Editing by Robert Birsel and Clarence Fernandez)

