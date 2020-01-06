advertisement

The beauty queen delighted her Instagram followers with some photos that highlighted her beauty

After third place in the Miss universe beauty pageant. Sofia Aragon returned to Mexico to spend Christmas with her family. After that, she decided to travel through heavenly places from where she greeted in 2020.

In the past few days, the Mexican beauty queen has shared through her official Instagram report some photos of the places she has visited in the last days of 2019 and early 2020.

advertisement

In this way, the apathy showed her beauty in Barbados, from where she posed in front of the camera with an elegant pink bikini that emphasized her skin tone and her unique beauty.

After a few days of disconnection from the world, social networks and the Internet, Sofia announced that she was returning this energy, renewed in 2020, ready for what is to come, and delighted her fans with a picture in which she looks calm and charged on her hand.

But she also published an elegant postcard from the British Virgin Islands, highlighting the elegance that sets her apart while you saw a green and yellow set that showed part of her leg and flat stomach.

Finally, the spectacular model and author from Guadalajara, Jalisco, shared a sexy photo with her wearing a tiny red and blue bikini with which she enjoyed her last day of vacation.

” Last day of vacation but I’m ready to return. “Was the phrase that accompanied the sensual image, which has so far garnered over 41 thousand” likes “and hundreds of flattering comments.

advertisement