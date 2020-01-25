advertisement

Sundance: Channing Godfrey Peoples’ drama benefits greatly from the winning performances of Nicole Beharie and Alexis Chikaeze.

She never tries it on, but it’s likely Turquoise Jones will still fit in her Miss Juneteenth dress. She will be starred again by Nicole Beharie after doing so in films like “Shame” and shows like “Sleepy Hollow”. Channing Godfrey Peoples debut film “Miss Juneteenth” begins with Turquoise in the leading role of the yellow confectionery. She pressed it to her body and thought about her once shiny crown. Ever since she won the scholarship competition when she was a teenager named in honor of and in memory of the day Texas slaves learned that they were emancipated (two years after the rest of the country), the life of Turquoise not as she hoped. That won’t happen to her daughter Kai (Alexis Chikaeze), at least not if her mother has something to say about it.

However, Kai has other ideas about where her dreams could lead her and is instead busy with the plan to join a local dance team. While the situation is specific, there is a warm universality in the bond (and tension) between turquoise and quay: Turq is old-fashioned and believes in the fixed lessons of the pageant (lots of salad forks, lots of discussion about the value of hard work), but Kai is a contemporary teen who is out to do his own thing (and as we learn early on, a thing she’s pretty good at). “She’s my dream now,” Turquoise says to Kai’s father, an obvious claim that Beharie delivers with heartbreaking pathos.

Miss Juneteenth has been dealing with Turquoise’s problems from the start – many of them have to do with money problems. It seems like even the aspiring Turq can never work hard enough to pay for the bare essentials, and that’s before the pageant starts charging all sorts of fees. isn’t that the american dream? And that includes people’s problems, a truck that breaks down all the time, and rumors from her life that she heard immediately after winning her pageant so many years ago. Life itself is chaotic and hard, but “Miss Juneteenth” finds her heart and humor in the best part of turquoise life: Kai, no matter how rebellious and stubborn she may be. Beharie and Chikaeze sift through an increasingly tortuous, slow plot to bring the film’s best and most beautiful gangs to life. They are both excellent here and people’s ability to cast and direct stars deserves serious praise and attention.

The peoples are full of lively details and create a whole world for Turquoise, Kai and their Ft. It’s worth living in a community, from the couple’s clean but missing house to the run-down BBQ shop where Turq only works on one of her jobs (the other is in a family-run mortuary and has a lot to offer ). Many of the shots of people are composed great, from the pageant and parade to one of many noisy nights in the BBQ bar, which brings to life a kind of world that is not often brought to the screen.

The same attention is not always paid to the screenplay of the film, which was written by Peoples himself and gives convincing references to different characters before being withdrawn with little explanation. There’s clearly a lot going on beneath the surface of Turquoise (not to mention her mother, a character people could make another film around), but “Miss Juneteenth” never fully explores her motivations and life experience through the film’s basic narrative structure out. And despite the powerful performances and the meticulously designed world they are in, the film’s narrative isn’t nearly revealing enough to include the most successful elements.

While the film has a natural pinnacle highlight in the pageant, it lacks momentum instead of delving into and overcoming Turquoise’s other complications as it approaches the film’s main event. Every scene with Baharie and Chikaeze is captivating, their chemistry is natural and fresh, but other interactions make “Miss Juneteenth” stand still, and people’s tendency towards extended scenes and extended sequences flattens the function in key moments.

The pageant promises a delay, and Peoples is undermining some of its more cliché twists (the first act of the film clearly shows how Kai’s extremely important talent segment will develop, as many films with the same film have done over the years) an encouraging result. It’s one that suggests another, perhaps less heartbreaking, mother-daughter drama, a hopeful look at a time when the American dream is not so hard to come by and where two of its most deserving stars have a lot to offer Celebrations, even without a tarnished crown on the head.

Grade B-

“Miss Juneteenth” was premiered as part of the Sundance Film Festival 2020 US drama competition. Sales are currently being sought.

