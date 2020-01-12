advertisement

CINCINNATI – Another dark season of professional football in Ohio ends within the state’s boundaries – a fitting deal for two franchises with bigger questions for the future.

The Browns (6-9) and Bengals (1-14) will meet at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, which is likely to be a final “Battle for Ohio” for some of the main participants.

“I understand the possibility,” said Andy Dalton, ending his nine-year tenure as the Bengals franchise quarterback.

He is not alone on the threshold of change.

The Browns make it to the southern edge of the state with a head coach who is unsure whether he will survive the first season, which was extremely disappointing. Cleveland was a chic Super Bowl choice after Baker Mayfield had an impressive rookie season and Odell Beckham Jr. joined the receiving group.

Mayfield backed away from a fighting offensive line, and an injured Beckham made more news for his expensive watch than for his touchdown catches. The team’s 2-6 start sparked talk that Freddie Kitchens could be successful.

On the way to the final, he hadn’t spoken to the owner or the front office about his future.

“I got nothing but total support from these guys,” said Kitchens. “They want me to do my job, and I try that every day.”

And then there are the Bengals.

Oh, these Bengals.

Owner Mike Brown finally pulled the plug on coach Marvin Lewis after 16 seasons and hired Zac Taylor in a break from the team’s past. The Bengals then plunged into a season that was as bad as any other in its 52-year history.

With just one win, Taylor’s team is among the worst ever. The Bengals will be the first to choose in the draft and give them the chance to take Joe Burrow or another quarterback who will displace Dalton.

For some, the Paul Brown Stadium will be the end of the street.

Dalton’s farewell

The 2011 second round election brought the Bengals to their best moments in the past three decades and led them to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons. He set numerous club-passing records, but couldn’t bring them the elusive playoff win.

Dalton still has a year of contract so the Bengals could get him to look after a new quarterback during a rookie season. Or you could sell it to a team looking for an experienced quarterback.

Either way, it’s his last game as the Bengals franchise quarterback.

“It is not the end of my career,” said Dalton. “Obviously, much of our life has been here in Cincinnati. Again, we don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what’s going to happen. We have to wait until after the season for everything to be done.”

And A.J. also?

A.J. Green joined the NFL in 2011 with Dalton, and he has also set numerous club brands. Green is a free agent after the season, and his future in Cincinnati is also uncertain.

If there is no agreement on an extension, the Bengals could use their franchise brand to keep it with them for another year so a new quarterback can find their way. But Green says he won’t be taking part in off-season activities if that is to force the club’s hand.

Chubb and No. 32

Nick Chubb approaches the league title win. He enters the season finale at 1,453 meters, most of a Cleveland since legendary Jim Brown won 1,863 in just 12 games in 1963. Chubb leads Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey by 92 meters and has the chance to win the title against a Bengali defense.

“I’m interested because everyone else is interested,” said Chubb, who insists that he doesn’t focus on the title.

Linebacker Joe Schobert says it would mean a lot to Chubb’s teammates if he got it.

“Nick is a great guy,” said Schobert. “He is a great athlete, a great running back and he will never speak for himself. He will never say anything for himself, but it is just a good feeling for pride, not just for the offense, but for the whole team that he does it because he deserves it. “

Decade of despair

The Browns will finish 2010 without a winning streak. They are the only team in the league that haven’t won at least eight games in the past 10 years.

Cleveland has not set a victory record since its 10: 6 success in 2007. Since then, the Browns have played 4: 12 and 5: 11 three times, won seven games twice, and played 3: 13 for 1–15 and 0–16 for three years. Her series of 17 seasons without a playoff is the longest in the league.

Decades of despair

The Bengals end their fourth season in a row. They haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the fifth longest post-season bankruptcy in the NFL’s centuries-old history. During this 29-year period, they only had seven successful seasons.

Cleveland AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed to this report.

