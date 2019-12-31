advertisement

Hi-tech digital mirrors will reach Australian roads in 2020 and replace conventional glass with sophisticated camera displays.

The electric SUV e-tron from Audi will replace the side mirrors with cameras when it arrives next year. There are also McLaren’s Supercar Speedtail and even Mercedes-Benz Actros.

The e-tron from media_cameraAudi combines high-resolution cameras with digital screens that are attached near the door handles.

High-resolution digital cameras, razor-sharp LCD or OLED displays and instantaneous computers formed the basis for removing a simple function that has been found in road vehicles for almost a century.

Audi and McLaren removed the wing mirrors on their next generation models to reduce wind resistance.

In the case of Audi, the goal is to maintain the maximum possible range of the battery and the electric motors and to contribute approximately 2.5 kilometers to the range of 436 kilometers (measured according to the WLTP standard).

media_cameraDigital mirrors contribute to the elegant appearance of the Audi.

We tested the e-tron overseas in 2018 and found that the speed and quality of digital mirrors are comparable to that of conventional glass, but that it takes some time to get used to the lower placement of the displays, and that our eyes need a moment longer to concentrate on the closer picture.

It uses the HDR technology that is used in modern TVs to reduce glare and get a more detailed picture in low light conditions.

While Honda and Lexus offer similar technologies overseas, Audi should be the first to offer them in Australia.

media_camera The new McLaren Speedtail uses mirrors instead of cameras to minimize drag.

The new Mclaren Speedtail uses cameras to keep air resistance as low as possible so that the car can reach its top speed of 403 km / h without much fuss. At the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where test driver Kenny Brack pushed the 772 kW machine to its limits, McLaren accelerated more than 400 km / h.

One could argue that rear-view mirrors are unnecessary at this speed unless the driver is chased by a Bugatti Chiron. Or F-35 strike fighters.

media_cameraSpeedtail drivers sit in the middle of the car, flanked by passengers – and camera displays the size of an iPad.

However, the McLaren is designed so that it can only be used on the road every six months. Therefore, the practical requirements must be met. And the brand’s 2020 solution is much more elegant than that of the original McLaren F1, where the mirrors were mass-produced from a modest Volkswagen coupe.

As for the latest trucks from Mercedes, the change according to the brand will contribute to greater efficiency and safety.

media_cameraMercedes-Benz Actros Trucks with MirrorCam will arrive in 2020.

Cameras mounted on the roof, which are connected to digital displays on the windshield frame, give the driver a view ahead and in the direction of travel and are less susceptible to dirt and dirt.

The system has a special reversing mode and uses the AI ​​to identify whether there is a problem with the trailers. If the vehicle length changes, the driver is warned.

Drivers who sleep in the cabin overnight can remotely access the cameras to check if potential thieves are interfering with the cargo. According to testers, the technology contributes to a noticeable reduction in fuel consumption.

The new Actros trucks with MirrorCam will be available in 2020.

media_cameraMercedes-Benz Actros Trucks with MirrorCam are on the move.

Originally published as the item that will soon disappear from your car

