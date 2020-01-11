advertisement

If you are lucky enough to own two or more properties, the smart thing to do is to rent them whenever possible, even as a vacation home.

It is a good business sense, a good source of income, but the problem is that very often you do not know exactly who you are renting it to. That’s what Miriam Margoyles discovered the hard way, as she revealed on ‘Graham Norton’ last night and detonated Daniel Radcliffe, Alan Cummings and Sharon Horgan in the process.

Essentially, Miriam Margoyles’ vacation home was rented by a criminal gang who used it as a base for smuggling cocaine into the UK. Helicopters would land there, drop the cocaine, and then bring it into the country.

All of this, Margoyles pleaded with the police, was happening without her knowledge. She still rents the house to this day and even gave the details in her anecdote. Of course, with £ 13 million in the house, she should have been trying to pay higher rent.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xijgUaI7zdM [/ integrated]

