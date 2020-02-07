advertisement

Services’ Chandrakant Mali broke three records and won both men’s and women’s trophies at the National Senior Weightlifting Championships on Friday.

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu, who broke three records to win the 49 kg women’s title, was named the best senior woman lift with 865,796 Robi points.

The youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrnunga, who had set a record in perfect condition on the way to the victory of the men with 67 kg for services, was voted the best senior men lifter with 658,962 Robi points.

advertisement

“Robi Points” is the official IMF calculation method for comparing the overall results of individual athletes for each of the IMF body weight categories.

The 32-year-old Mali, who won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, lifted a total of 330 kg and thus improved the previous grade of Ankit Chhoker (Railways) by 6 kg.

Mali lifted 149 kg in the rip and improved Chhoker’s record by 1 kg, while he did his best in flawless and jerky condition. He improved the record in the first attempt by 5 kg, while trying for 181 kg.

Chhoker finished second with 316, his Railways colleague VA Christopher took third place. But the Indian railways ruled and won both men’s and women’s titles with 246 and 232 points, respectively.

Services took second place in men’s (232), while Maharashtra took second place in the women’s section with 202 points. Forty-one national records were set during the five-day meeting, in which 419 athletes competed for the highest awards in both the men’s and women’s departments.

Results:

Men 109 kg: Chandrakant Mali (SSCB) (149 + 181 = 330); Ankit Chhoker (RSPB) (144 + 172 = 316); VA Christopher (RSPB) (140 + 176 = 316).

Men + 109 kg: Gurdeep Singh (RSPB) (162 + 205 = 367); Vipan Kumar (SSCB) (158 + 205 = 363); Jaspreet Singh (AIPSCB) (156 + 185 = 341).

advertisement