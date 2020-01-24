advertisement

We have been wondering what the future holds for Fansided for months and we can trace back to Authentic Brands Group’s purchase of Sports Illustrated last May. Fansite was not part of this deal. Last June it was reported that Meredith (the buyer and former owner of SI and Fansided) was on the lookout for a $ 30 million sale of Fansided and that bids were due this month. This period came and went without a sale, but over half a year later we have a buyer: Minute Media, who bought both The Big Lead and The Players’ Tribune in 2019.

The sale price was not announced, and Minute Media founder and CEO Asaf Peled dropped a number of buzzwords and corporate languages ​​without mentioning much of the content in a press release.

“FanSided’s approach to community and fandom is a perfect complement to the existing properties of Minute Media. Combined with the athletes perspective from The Players’ Tribune, FanSided offers our readers, partners and advertisers what we believe to be the most comprehensive and comprehensive digital sports offering, ”said Asaf Peled, founder and CEO of Minute Media. “We are pleased to welcome the FanSided team to the Minute Media family.”

(…)

“Minute Media will continue to be optimistic about M&A and will add premium publishing brands to our portfolio through acquisitions and drive their growth through our proprietary end-to-end publishing platform,” said Peled.

Fansided has had a relatively quiet time in recent years after having faced numerous problems in a turbulent six month period in late 2016 / early 2017. As a columnist, he immediately got into an embarrassing fight with “Burt Gertson”, a fake columnist at Fansided who claimed the site was real.

Earlier this month, Fansided responded to the new law on independent AB5 contractors in California and changed roles for many employees. Both full-time and part-time positions were added at the same time.

Minute’s three new sports ads are all very different. Over time, we have to observe whether they remain separate, different from each other, or whether they are all similar.

(Business Wire)

