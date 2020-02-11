advertisement

Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton each scored 28 points as the Milks Bucks got off to a hot start to open the fourth quarter and ended with a 123-111 victory over the Sacramento Kings, despite not having Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brook Lopez added 20 points after Antetokounmpo lost the game for his son’s birth earlier Monday. The Bucks improved to 5-0 in games when the reigning MVP was unavailable.

Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and De’Aaron Fox added 17 points with 11 assists as the Kings saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. The Kings were also caught on a three-game winning streak, breakaway.

The Bucks got off to a quick start without Antetokounmpo, taking a 14-point lead on multiple occasions in the first half. Milwaukee had a 38-24 lead after a quarter before the Kings returned to the game.

Barnes scored 13 points in the second quarter as Sacramento went on a 10-0 run just before the break to take a 58-57 lead in the first half. The Kings led 90-88 passing in the fourth quarter, but the Bucks were already starting the race to take over the game.

Milwaukee scored the final two points of the third quarter, then went on a 13-0 run to open the fourth to take a 101-90 lead. It was part of a 20-3 overall contest for the Bucks.

Milwaukee reached 100 points for its 77th consecutive game when Bledsoe hit a 3-goal with 9:45 left. The Bucks improved to 62-15 in those games.

Sterling Brown had 11 points for Milwaukee, while Middleton had 11 rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo and Wesley Matthews each had 10 points for the Bucks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nemanja Bjelica each had 16 points for the Kings. Buddy Hield added 15 points for Sacramento, which entered with six wins in its previous eight games.

The Bucks swept the series 2-0 after winning a 127-106 win on January 10 in Sacramento, winning even while Antetokounmpo held on to a 13-point low.

