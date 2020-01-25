advertisement

In an era driven by statistics, Kawhi Leonard insists he is exclusively about winning. He will get another chance to show it Sunday in Orlando when the Los Angeles Clippers wrap up the East Coast portion of their road trip for six games.

Continuing to take over whatever his team needed on any given night, Leonard recorded his triple double Friday in his career in the Clippers’ 122-117 win over Miami. It was only the second home loss of the season for the heat.

With Paul George out for the past eight games due to a stretch strain, Leonard has made a concerted effort to score points. His 33-point game on Friday was his seventh best in his career with 30 or more since George has been out. The club record is 11 in a row.

His 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Heat were rewards in a game where the Clippers needed everything they could get to win in Miami, a game after Los Angeles lost to the Atlanta Hawks. The Clippers were without Leonard (groin), George and Patrick Beverley (groin) against Atlanta.

“I think it’s a great honor, but I’m just happier with the victory,” Leonard said afterwards, according to the Los Angeles Times. “This is.”

Players and coaches from both sides were more than shocked by the news that Leonard had never recorded a previous triple-double while playing with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Clippers.

“People in San Antonio and Toronto shouldn’t have shot shots because it’s unbelievable it’s his first,” Clippers teammate Patrick Patterson said, according to the Times.

Now comes a meeting with the Magic, which the Clippers defeated 122-95 in Los Angeles on January 16th. Leonard had 32 points in what was the fourth consecutive game George lost.

George and Beverley are both day-to-day but Beverley sounds closer to returning to the field against Magic. He was a last-minute scratch against the heat.

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points with nine rebounds for Orlando in the first meeting with the Clippers. Aaron Gordon scored 20 points.

The Magic enter Sunday’s game after a 109-98 loss Friday to the Boston Celtics, their fourth loss in the past five games. Evan Fournier scored 30 points for the Celtics, while Vucevic added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Magic led the Celtics with 16 points in the first half, but failed to complete the home win. The loss ended Orlando’s three-game winning streak against Boston and came without the services of Jonathan Isaac, D.J. Augustin and Al-Farouq Aminu. All three have knee injuries and will not play Sunday.

Boston scored 19 turnovers by beating the Magic, and the Clippers will bring the same opportunistic style to Sunday’s game.

“If you can beat that team, you have to be able to play through contact, not turn the ball around and have clean ownership,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “That takes offensive energy and strength and we have none of it (against the Celtics).”

