Hundreds caught in Milford Sound, with aerial video showing severe flood damage to the road

A new video released by the New Zealand Transport Authority (NZTA) on Tuesday, February 4, shows the extent of damage to Milford Road, the road to Milford Sound, where more than 300 people have been reported to including 195 tourists who were trapped. Nine people were rescued by helicopter from a stretch limousine that was trapped on the freeway, and another 27 people were rescued from a bus on Hollyford Road, according to the New Zealand Herald. Authorities said Milford Road could remain closed for a week. “The rain has continued to decrease in very large quantities and the soil conditions are still very unstable,” said Peter Brown, a travel manager at NZTA. The Civil Defense Emergency Management Group declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for the Southland region. The residents of Gore and Mataura were advised “to prepare their grab bags (consisting of medication, clothing and personal items including documents) and to be evacuated if necessary.” Credit: New Zealand Transport Authority via Storyful

