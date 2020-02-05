advertisement

All newborns are beautiful, but some look a bit more unique than others.

Baby Jonathan was born in the early hours of January 28 at United Hospital in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

With a face that could melt the heaviest hearts – and the most precious little feet – Jonathan is a beautiful, healthy boy. And he also has the back hair of a 50-year-old man.

Proud parents Anthony Lopez (28) and Nancy Rivera (26) were amazed when Jonathan entered the world. with his arms, legs, back and shoulders covered in thick black hair. The child even had the beginnings of a beard.

Laboratory technician Anthony was amazed at the shock of the pitch black hair on his son’s head and how it covered the rest of his tiny body and described it as a “mini-wolverine”:

Jonathan is like a mini Wolverine. We cannot believe how much hair he has. When he came out, there was almost a beard on his face and some people joked that he would shave before he started walking.

All the nurses were joking that he would keep warm in winter. Our whole family found it very entertaining.

The couple were completely unaware of Jonathan’s wolf feeling during Nancy’s pregnancy because the ultrasound scans failed to detect his fluff.

To make things even more supernatural, Jonathan was actually born when he was still in his amniotic sac, a rare occurrence that is considered a stroke of luck in some cultures.

The nurses told Anthony and Nancy that the little boy’s hair will most likely fall off naturally when bathing, which means that he won’t be able to keep his werewolf powers long.

The ultrasound machines were not the new 4D machines, so everything looked normal. We could say that he would be a boy, but that was all.

Most visitors just say “Wow, he has a lot of hair” and joke that he was born an adult.

According to an article in Today’s Parent, soft, fluffy hair of a newborn is called Lanugo (pronounced “la-NOO-go”).

This peach fluff is produced by fetal hair follicles in the second trimester and ensures that a baby stays warm while it is still in the womb.

Many babies will place their Lanugo in the womb (approximately 32 to 36 weeks) while others are born with it. In these adolescents, Lanugo usually disappears within the first few weeks of life and is replaced by finer and less visible pearl hair.

