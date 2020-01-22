advertisement

Ministry of Health

received the CoST Uganda 2019 Infrastructure Transparency Award for its exceptional commitment to the adoption and promotion of the CoST approach; Disclosure, insurance, multi-stakeholder work and social responsibility (PHOTO / PML Daily)

KAMPALA – The Ministry of Health received the CoST Uganda 2019 Infrastructure Transparency Award for its exceptional commitment to the adoption and promotion of the CoST approach; Disclosure, insurance, multi-stakeholder work and social responsibility. The award was received by SPRO, Ainebyoona Emmanuel

In presenting the award, the Minister of Public Works and Transport, General Katumba Wamala praised the Ministry of Health for infrastructure developments across the country.

advertisement

“Congratulations to the Ministry of Health for a Kayunga Hospital Project Well Done”

The Ministry of Health was also appreciated by CoST Uganda for following PPDA procedures during the tendering process and promoting local content.

The timely delivery of projects within their scope and quality was also highlighted as a key area of ​​success – as evidenced by the work of the Kayunga Hospital.

CoST Uganda is a multi-stakeholder initiative with participating countries on four continents. CoST promotes transparency by disclosing data on investments in public infrastructure, helping to inform and empower citizens, by enabling them to hold decision makers to account.

CoST Uganda is hosted by the African Center for Freedom of Information (AFIC), the largest civil society network for the promotion of citizens’ right to access information, open contracts and government open in Africa.

comments

advertisement