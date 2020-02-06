advertisement

Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda and Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng and other officials receive equipment at the Kololo airstrip on Thursday (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – The Ministry of Health received vaccination and transport equipment worth Shs33bn purchased by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with the support of the Global Vaccine Alliance and the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI).

The equipment includes; 657 motorcycles, 996 solar refrigerators, 10 generators, vaccine carriers and coolers. The motorcycles will mainly be used for the distribution of vaccines and will be allocated to health centers III.

According to the ministry, ten generators will be allocated to the national medical stores in the district and 1 generator will be allocated to the central national medical store. Vaccine carriers are over 5,000 and coolers are over 1,000. The equipment will be used by health facilities across the country to support immunization programs.

Some of the 657 motorcycles the Ministry of Health has received (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Ruhakana Rugunda, who has ordered transport equipment for immunization and the cold chain that will be used to strengthen disease prevention in Uganda, urged district officials to “ensure that these facilities are used properly.” The motorcycles are for vaccination, do not take them for boda boda and other things as this will cause us problems, we will fight to make sure they stay on track to help our children get vaccinated. “

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng called on districts not to take equipment given to them for granted. “Every time we take care of them, there is excitement, then a month later, the material is packed and no longer used. We provide money for support to district immunization systems, but also for primary health care to ensure that the equipment stays functional and does the job it is supposed to do. “

The allocation of assets to districts has been informed by a number of field assessments which have included if; the district benefited from Gavi HSS grant I, the availability and current state of equipment in the districts, new districts formed before 2018/19, underserved areas and obsolete refrigerator technologies.

