PHOTO / Authorization

KAMPALA – The Ministry of Education and Sports is expected to report on the construction of seed schools in Uganda.

According to Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, the department must present the report within two weeks, outlining the number of seed schools to be built, the contractors in charge, and the state of construction. “Can the Minister of Education come and tell us who The Davrich Corporation, how they got so many contracts and why they haven’t done anything in Nwoya for a year and nothing in Amuru for six months,” said Kadaga .

The Speaker issued the instruction following concerns raised by a member for the Amuru district, the Hon. Lucy Akello blocked work at a district seed school.

According to Akello, Davrich Company signed a memorandum of understanding with the government in 2019 to build the Amuru Hotspring Seed high school, but no work has been done for more than six months.

“The community is now concerned that the more than 1.7 billion shs that were used for this project has returned to the Consolidated Fund, which means that the school will not be built,” said Akello.

She called on the Minister of Education to lead a team in the district and establish the field work, adding that “the stopping of the project was not attributed to the district management but rather to the contractor” .

The Chief Government Whip, The Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa told the House on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 that many seed schools had been planned for construction and agreed that the report would be presented by the ministry.

“We need to do an assessment and, if possible, cancel contracts that have not progressed and award them to companies that are capable of producing work in the time available,” said Nankabirwa.

In another development, the President asked the Ministry of Education to inform the Chamber of the update of the new teaching program.

“Honorable Members, this is a serious problem and the schools are opening their doors soon. This is why the country needs to be updated on this issue, ”said Kadaga.

The concern was raised by the member for Igara East, the Hon. Michael Mawanda said schools had been asked to implement the new program, adding that owners of private schools were not well informed on how to implement the new program before the start of the new school term.

