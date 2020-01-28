advertisement

Teachers are trained on how to deploy the new program. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – The Ministry of Education postponed Tuesday, January 28, the closing date for students of schools acting as SESEMAT training centers.

In a press release, the ministry indicates that the decision is to create time for the training of master trainers, on the new curriculum for lower secondary.

advertisement

The official opening date of the first quarter for schools is February 10, not 3 like other schools as indicated in the 2020 school calendar.

The National Center for Curriculum Development (NCDC) is currently training selected teachers on how to deliver the new curriculum.

The new program will be rolled out when this year’s school calendar begins on February 3.

The selected teachers are in training and then train their colleagues.

The trainers are currently following around 50,000 other teachers working in both private and government-subsidized schools, who will take care of junior students.

The training started on Monday 27.

Last year, the government announced changes to the lower secondary program, in which the subjects of instruction were massively reduced from 43 to 21.

As part of the new curriculum, teachers will compile learners’ results as part of the formative assessment over the four-year cycle, find an average grade and submit it to the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) to contribute to the minus 20 percent on final national exams. ranking.

Minister of State for Primary Education, Rosemary Seninde, said she was ready to implement the program and asked the public not to be afraid of the changes as they will be available to solve emerging problems in the during the year.

“The government has committed to rolling out the curriculum. As we progress, we will get the money. We should not think that things are going to be completely new. They are not too different. And it’s not that teachers don’t know what they’re going to do. This is how they are going to do it that we have to carry them out. Don’t worry too much about the program, “she said when speaking to reporters during the Senior One selection.

You will find below the list of schools concerned.

1. Kiteredde S.S

2. Iganga S.S

3. Coll. St.Marys Kisubi

4. Trinity College Nabbingo

5. Tororo Girls School

6. Masaka S.S

7 .Mvara S.S

8. St Aloysius Nyapea

9. Jinja College

10. Kamonkoli College

11. Moyo S.S

12. Moroto High

13. Teso College Aloet

14. Sebei College Tegeres

15. Mityana S.S

16. Lango College

17. Sacred Heart Gulu

18. Kibuli S.S

19. Lubaga S.S

20 .Mt. St Marys College Namagunga

21. Ndejje S.S

22. Kitende S, S

23. Ntare School

24 Sacred Heart Mushanga

25. Bukulula Girls

26. Muntuyera High School Kitunga

27.Sainte Marie Rushoroza

28. Duhaga S.S

29. Lyakasura High School

30. Nsenyi Girls S.S

comments

advertisement