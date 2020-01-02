advertisement

Healthcare minister Simon Harris suggested that local authorities could be empowered to provide exclusion zones outside maternity homes to prevent anti-abortion protests.

Another possibility that Mr Harris had examined was to contact the Minister of Justice on anti-intimidation and harassment legislation.

Mr Harris said he planned to finalize his approach after consulting the opposition parties as soon as the Dáil resumes later this month, although he admitted that the matter was “not that easy”.

While calls to exclusion zones outside healthcare facilities where abortions have been made have been made for the first time over a year ago, the problem re-emerged after a significant protest by anti-abortion activists outside the National Maternity Home on New Year’s Day.

Mr. Harris described the protests as “disgusting” and “anti-democratic”. He claimed that those involved “were doing poor service” to those who had voted no to abolish the eighth amendment and those who were on the other side of the debate on abortion.

“What happened yesterday was not a legitimate protest. A lot of decent people in our country voted yes in a referendum and a lot of decent people voted no. In a democracy, it is absolutely fine and appropriate for different people to have different views on social issues. This is how democracy works

“What is not right and not right is to gather in front of a national maternity hospital and try to intimidate and harass women, their partners and medical personnel who come to work.”

“That was anti-democratic”

Mr. Harris asked why the protest had not taken place in Dáil, in the department of Taoiseach, or even in his own offices nearby.

“Why weren’t they there? If you want to protest government policies, go, show up in the Dáil, show up in the Ministry. How dare you show up at the National Maternity Hospital and try to intimidate women? We have heard about women who miscarried and were asked on the street: “Are you going to murder your child?”

“So yesterday was anti-democratic and disgusting. It was wrong and it has brought a great disadvantage to the many, many people in this country who voted no and who have a completely different view of me than they are entitled to do. “

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told the minister that he did not expect the force to need additional powers to monitor protests outside the maternity ward.

