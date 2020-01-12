advertisement

A government minister has described some members of the Greens as “madmen” when TDs from all parties are preparing for the upcoming general election campaign.

John Paul Phelan, Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform, said dinner on Saturday evening in his hometown Kilkenny.

Mr. Phelan and other TDs for Carlow-Kilkenny attended the Irish Farmers’ Association dinner on Saturday. Mr. Phelan made a speech at the event referring to the Greens.

During their coalition with Fianna Fáil in 2007 and 2011, the Greens – who had a TD in Carlow-Kilkenny, Mary White – pursued a number of measures that were unpopular with the voters.

Dinner sources said Mr. Phelan criticized the Greens’ record of climate change during their tenure and also attacked some parts of the party.

“He said some of them were fine, but some were crazy,” said one of the attendees. Another source present said, “He said some of them were crazy.”

Another said, Mr. Phelan said, “There are many good people in the Green Party, but some are crazy.”

The Greens are expected to increase their number of Dáil seats from the current three in the general election, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

They are seen as a threat to Fine Gael in middle-class urban areas, but party strategists have announced that they will attack Eamon Ryan’s party on rural and taxation issues.

