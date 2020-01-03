advertisement

Some Indigenous communities may soon take over authority for their child welfare systems under a federal law that went into effect this week. But it may be years before others prepare to take on responsibility under what Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller calls a “complex” legislation.

“This is a process that will be ongoing throughout the next few years, and the system that breaks down will continue to be so for some time,” Miller told The Press Press on Thursday.

“Community Every community has different capacities and readiness,” the minister added.

“Some of the most vulnerable will simply not, due to skills issues, be able to exercise the entire suite of options that will be available under the law.”

The new law, passed as Bill C-92 last June, affirms the rights of those communities to enforce their rules about child and family services. It also shifts the focus of these services to preventing children from leaving their families and communities.

The goal is to improve the health and wellbeing of autochthonous children currently in foster care and in future generations.

Native children make up more than half of all children in foster care even though less than 10 percent of all Canadian children are autistic, a statistic Miller calls “shocking.”

“Change will not come overnight,” Miller said.

“The only way to achieve this is to continue to work with our partners during this transition period to make sure the law works for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, and most importantly, for their children.”

A number of Indigenous communities have already expressed a keen interest in taking on those responsibilities.

While autochthonous communities adopt their own child services laws, Miller said the services currently offered to Indigenous children will continue as before.

However, under Bill C-92, which came into force on Wednesday, indigenous service providers will immediately have to apply the basic principles set out in the act when the child comes into care, including consideration of the child’s physical and emotional well-being, the importance of the child’s relationship with his / her family and community and maintaining a connection with their culture.

Some Indigenous communities have expressed concerns that no legislation has provided any sustainable funding to help them take over child welfare services.

The First Nations Assembly has estimated that the total cost of switching from federal and provincial care to community-based systems could reach $ 3.5 billion.

Some of that money could be distributed to several departments in the upcoming federal spring budget for things like social housing, family assistance programs and health care, Miller predicted.

But just how much spending will be allocated this year will depend on the outcome of talks between various federal ministers, their provincial and territorial counterparts and indigenous community leaders, he said.

The Quebec government is challenging the legislation, arguing that it violates provincial jurisdiction.

But the federal government will enforce the law, despite any constitutional challenges, Miller said.

“We will move forward in any case.”

Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press

