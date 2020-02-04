advertisement

Lt. Col (Rtd) Dr Rwamirama Bright, Minister of State for Defense and Veterans Affairs pulling the rope with former NAGRIC boss Dr Daniel Ssemambo above the house (PHOTO / Folder).

KAMPALA – Minister of State for Veterans Affairs Bright Rwamirama has promised to evict former executive director of National Animal Genetic Resources (NAGRIC) and the database, Dr. Daniel Ssemambo, after refusing to leave the official residence of the Executive Director, despite the termination of office. of the institution.

Rwamirama made threats while addressing the members of the board of directors of NAGRIC where he noted that for the contract of Dr Ssemambo which had not been renewed three years ago and although it ceases to be member of the entity, it always occupies the house designated for the residence of the executive director. .

He told the board of directors of NAGRIC and the database chaired by Dr Johnson Nkuuhe of Cotton House in Kampala that he would ensure that Dr Ssemambo was forced to leave the house to allow the new executive director, Dr. Charles Lagu, to take over this house.

Rwamirama also warned the board of directors of NAGRIC and the database to use the land of this institution to avoid invaders.

He also threatened to investigate how former NAGRIC staff had sold 420 cows without the approval of the board of directors and had been released without proper legal process. He noted that many government farms are currently supplied with poor quality animals.

The Minister stated that good quality animals have been stolen by those responsible for these farms and replaced by poor quality animals and has asked the NAGRIC Board to ensure that there are no more theft of these animals and stored farms of good quality to attract the market.

This development comes at a time when the Auditor General’s report of December 2019 pointed out that Shs39Mn had been attributed to bad spending codes leading to unpaid bills.

The report further noted that an analysis of trends in domestic arrears showed a movement of arrears from Shs149Mn the previous year to Shs335Mn in the year under review, an increase of 124%. NAGRIC & DB had outstanding arrears of Shs 149,453,658 compared to the previous year (2017/2018), but no budgetary provision was made for the settlement of these arrears in 2018/19.

The report also noted that Shs126.3Million was lost in advance sale value of 532 cattle, 232 goats and 75 pigs by death and theft during the year at several NAGRIC & DB farms.

