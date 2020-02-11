advertisement

TORONTO – The federal health minister and her Ontario counterpart are urging people not to succumb to the misinformation and stigma surrounding the novel coronavirus.

Patty Hajdu and Christine Elliott met today in Toronto’s Chinatown, along with Mayor John Tory, to address discrimination and business loss that they say some in the community have felt.

Elliott says the virus is an international situation and has no connection to any group of people.

The two health ministers also visited Sunnybrook Hospital, which treated Canada’s first patient with the virus.

Hajdu praised the response from health care providers, who she says learned valuable lessons from the 2003 SARS outbreak.

Elliott says the province’s health care system is working and the risk of the virus remains low.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 11, 2020.

