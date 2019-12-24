advertisement

The office of the federal public safety minister says he has spoken to the RCMP about concerns about the language allegedly used by the agency in planning how it would deal with First Nations protesters blocking the construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

A spokesman for Bill Blair says they are troubled by a British media report The Guardian that allegedly outlines the RCMP’s strategy to remove the blockade.

“We are committed to protecting the constitutional right to peaceful protest and are troubled by the unacceptable words and phrases reported by The Guardian have been used,” Blair’s spokesman Scott Bardsley said in an email.

“Our office has raised this issue with the RCMP.”

In late 2018, Wetsuwet members set up checkpoints that stop pipeline project employees from entering a $ 40 billion Canadian LNG liquefied natural gas project.

Although TransCanada had said it had signed agreements with all First Nations along the pipeline route, some Wet’suweten members argued that their successor bosses had disagreed and blocked a forest service route leading to the project.

However, a court order allowing the company’s work to continue was granted, and the RCMP were called in to enforce it, dismantling a checkpoint in early January 2019 and arresting 14 people.

Late last week, The Guardian reported seeing notes from a strategy session suggesting that RCMP commanders instructed officers to use as much violence as they wanted, and that they argued for “deadly overload”, a term for which the newspaper said it is used to represent the deployment of snipers.

In a statement Monday, the RCMP says the force has begun a review of all documents related to its implementation of the order and has not found any that reflects the statements in the newspaper article.

“Whatever the source, the allegations made in the article do not in any way reflect the spirit and purpose of directing RCMP commanders in charge of planning and conducting the court, nor do they reflect what actually happened,” the statement says by Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald.

“There are a number of terms used in the article that are not generally used by the RCMP during operational planning and others that may be used, but in our opinion are taken out of context, both of which are disturbing.”

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request by the police force to look at the documents cited in the newspaper report and they could not verify the validity of the statements.

“Most disturbing is the reference to deadly overcrowding, which from an RCMP perspective, and indeed police forces around the world, is about a surveillance position taken by armed police, to ensure police and public safety, “says McDonald, who is the commanding officer for the RCMP in British Columbia.

“Police officers occupying the deadly overcrowding position have a duty to observe and protect the safety of police officers occupied with other duties such as crowd control, removal of barriers or arrest and who may not be able to use the equipment their police to protect themselves from any harm. This term shows no action other than observation with the ability to use lawful force if a threat presents itself. “

The Guardian could not immediately be reached for comment on McDonald’s statement.

The New Federal Democrats say they want a full investigation into the matter, both from the RCMP’s review and civil appeals commission and Blair’s office.

NDP public safety critic Jack Harris sent a letter to Blair on Monday, asking him to intervene in the article’s allegations.

“I urge you to respond urgently to the concerns that arise, to condemn such actions and to ensure that Indigenous people and people of Canada that such actions and tactics have no place and will not be tolerated in Canada’s national police forces,” wrote Harris.

Canada Press

