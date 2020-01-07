advertisement

State commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) has been postponed after public and political setbacks.

The event, which was due to take place at Dublin Castle on January 17, was postponed by Justice Secretary Charlie Flanagan after a number of politicians announced that the event would be boycotted. Independent Alliance ministers John Halligan and Kevin Boxer Moran also said they would not participate.

Mr. Flanagan said: “Given the disappointing response from some to the scheduled event on January 17, I do not believe that the scheduled event can now take place in an atmosphere that is consistent with the objectives and principles of the overall memorial program. Therefore I announce the deferral. “

He said he would continue to consult with the 100th Anniversary Expert Advisory Group and the Commemorative All Party Advisory Group “to organize an event that embraces all the traditions and memories of this island and is fully respected. “

He added that there were “those in the RIC who committed atrocities”.

“The terrible record of the Black and Tans and Auxiliaries is well known. But there were thousands of other officers who behaved with dignity and honor in the service of their communities. And we shouldn’t try to airbrush these people from our history. “

Historian Professor Diarmaid Ferriter said the commemorative group of experts never suggested that there should be a state event for the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police.

He contested a statement by Mr. Flanagan, who said Monday that the planned state memorial service was “under the guidance of the expert group on centenary celebrations.”

Mr. Flanagan had responded to the growing excitement during the January 17th commemoration in Dublin with the emphasis that it was never intended to honor blacks and tans and helpers.

He added: “This event is one of many events that take place in this decade to recognize and honor important events or developments in the history of our island a hundred years ago.

“It is not a festival. It is a recognition of the historical importance of both the DMP and the RIC and is in no way a reminder of the Black and Tans or the auxiliaries. “

Professor Ferriter said the advisory group consisting of him and other professional historians chaired by Dr. Maurice Manning did not recommend adding a service for the RIC and the DMP to the list of state commemorations.

Fianna Fáil Chairman Micheál Martin criticized Fianna Fáil Chairman Micheál Martin’s handling of the event in a statement on Tuesday.

“In my opinion, the event organized by the Minister of Justice is not the appropriate means to discuss such complex issues.

“It was an error of judgment that was exacerbated by Taoiseach and Tánaiste and their reaction to those who chose not to participate.

Mr. Martin said that Mr. Varadkar and Mr. Flanagan should withdraw their charges that those who choose not to attend this event give up “mutual understanding and reconciliation”.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended the government’s stance.

Mr. Varadkar said the RIC / DMP commemoration is not a celebration. It’s about remembering our story and not tolerating what happened. We will also remember the horrific burning of Cork, Balbriggan, the division, and the atrocities of the civil war. “

On Tuesday, it turned out that a number of councils and candidates for the general election in Fine Gael had also decided to hold the event.

More than 100 messages were sent to a private WhatsApp group of Fine Gael councilors on the last day, with some complaining that Fine Gael had set its “own goal” in the controversy surrounding the commemoration, sources say.

The group’s councilors expressed concern about the political reaction and said the situation was “extremely bad”. Others said many party members were against the event, which is due to take place in Dublin on Friday.

Senior Fine Gael TDs reported receiving numerous complaints from constituents. A TD reported having received over 50 complaints.

