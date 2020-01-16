advertisement

LONDON – Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is chairing a meeting in London today that the federal government hopes will lead to justice and financial compensation for the families of the victims of a Ukrainian plane crash from Iran.

All 176 people on board were killed last week, including at least 89 with links to Canada.

Champagne is meeting with representatives of four other countries that lost citizens in the clash – Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Britain.

The meeting will open with a moment of reflection to remember the victims.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Iran is cooperating with two Canadian investigators at the scene, but he wants Canada to have an official stance on the international investigation.

On Wednesday, the prime minister’s parliamentary secretary said the government was exploring options to compensate victims’ families in the meantime because the international process could drag on for years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 16, 2020.

